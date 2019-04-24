Republic Of Ireland Retain Bob Docherty Cup

Gibraltar 1-4 Republic of Ireland

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND retained the Bob Docherty Cup this morning following a 4-1 victory over debutants Gibraltar in Cambrils Park, Salou.

Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) made it a stunning back to back title win in the Spanish venue as the team captured the John Read Trophy yesterday to add to the Bob Docherty Cup

The Tallaght native secured the honours last season in his first year as Head Coach. This morning’s success was courtesy of a huge team effort as Captain Molloy and two substitutes, Walsh and DeMange converted for the Irish.

The Republic of Ireland were rattled midway through the first period when Gibraltar netted the opener with fourteen minutes played.

The Irish contingency were well served as Ellen Molloy (Presentation SS, Kilkenny) hit the woodwork and Emma Doherty (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) dragged her effort just wide in the opening 30’ as they went into the interval one down.

Áine Walsh (Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry) made a positive impact when introduced at half time as she converted ten minutes into the restart.

Walsh was in explosive fashion as she scored sixty seconds later through some fancy footwork from Palmerstown pupil Jess Stapleton to play her in, making it 2-1 on 41 minutes.

Presentation SS, Kilkenny student Ellen Molloy cut down the left channel to slot home Ireland’s third six minutes later from the six yard box.

School mate Freya DeMange, also a second half sub, sliced the ball over the head of the Gibraltar keeper to make it 4-1 with seven minutes remaining.

Before this morning’s final group games, Wales were on 6 points following two wins and edged it for the final series of group games.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were level on five points, with one win, one draw + a bonus point for their penalty shoot-out victories.

With all three games kicking off simultaneously. England were defeated 1-2 by Scotland.

So all eyes were on Wales vs Northern Ireland once the Republic of Ireland had earned full points with their 4-1 success against Gibraltar.

Wales were 1-0 down to Northern Ireland at half-time but the exciting fixture finished 2-2. A point shared. With the resulting penalty shoot-out, a bonus point was up for grabs as Northern Ireland came out victorious on a 4-3 score-line.

The Republic of Ireland having gained 8 points in their three group games were named Champions while a dejected Northern Ireland were runners up in an complex conclusion to this year’s development tournament.

Double Cup success for the Republic of Ireland in 2019, a fantastic achievement for all their hard work since the inception of the Schools’ Interprovincial series back in November.

No doubt this will be the start of the students International pathway with Sue Ronan’s Under 16s and Colin Bell’s Under 17s squads the next progression on their horizon.

Similar to players such as Aine O’Gorman (Loreto SS, Bray, 2004), Julie Ann Russell (Salerno Girls SS, Salthill, 2005 + 2006), Denise O’Sullivan (Terence McSweeney SS, Cork, 2009), Katie McCabe (St. Paul’s SS, Greenhills, 2010), Tyler Toland (Deel College, Raphoe, 2015 + 2016) all evolving from schools football to the Senior International setup.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND | Amy MAHON (St. Joseph’s Community College, Charlestown), Liadán CLYNCH (Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk), Rebecca McMAHON (St. MacDara’s Community College, Templeogue), Jess STAPLETON (Palmerstown Community School), Jenna SLATTERY (Laurel Hill Coláiste), Alison LONG (St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross), Ellen MOLLOY Capt. (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny), Emma DOHERTY (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Orlagh FITZPATRICK (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Ellie LONG (Carndonagh Community School), Aoife CRONIN (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane)

SUBS USED | Freya De MANGE (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny) for Fitzpatrick (HT), Robyn MURRAY (St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Navan) for Mahon (HT), Áine WALSH (Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry) for Long (HT), Amy CLIFFORD (Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny) for McMahon (50)

SUBS NOT USED | Aoibheann COSTELLO (Scoil Bhríde, Mercy Secondary School, Tuam), Maria REYNOLDS (Loreto Abbey, Dalkey), Eva MANGAN (Carrigaline Community School),

MANAGEMENT | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Karen Byrne (St. Michael’s Special School, Skerries), Coach Emma Mullin GK Coach Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford), Kit Person Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford), Physio Aoife Burke

RESULTS

Monday, April 22 | Match Day 1 KO 11am

Gibraltar 0-3 Northern Ireland

Scotland 0-2 Republic of Ireland

England 1-2 Wales

Tuesday, April 23 | Match Day 2 KO 11am

Scotland 2-2 Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland won 4-2 on pens)

Wales 4-1 Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland 1-1 England (Republic of Ireland won 5-3 on pens)

Wednesday, April 24 | Match Day 3 KO 9.30am

England 1-2 Scotland

Gibraltar 1-4 Republic of Ireland

Wales 2-2 Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland won 4-3 on pens)