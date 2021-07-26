Reports Round-Up: Galway Bay FM Sport (23rd – 25th July 2021)

Connacht Senior Football Final
Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8 (Reporter – Jonathan Higgins)
County Senior Football Relegation Final
Monivea-Abbey 2-11 Michael Breathnach 1-11 (Reporter – Mike Raftery)
County Intermediate Relegation Football Semi-Final
Corofin 2-9 St. Gabriel’s 1-7
==
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
Waterford 1-30 (33) Galway 3-20 (29) – (Reporter – Sean Walsh)
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Galway 2-12 Clare 2-6 (Reporter – Tommy Devane)
All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship
Galway 4-19 Carlow 0-4
==
All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship
Galway 3-9 Dublin 1-14
==
FAI Cup Round 1
Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Galway United (Reporter – Jonathan Higgins)