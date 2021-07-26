Reports Round-Up: Galway Bay FM Sport (23rd – 25th July 2021)

Connacht Senior Football Final

Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8 (Reporter – Jonathan Higgins)

County Senior Football Relegation Final

Monivea-Abbey 2-11 Michael Breathnach 1-11 (Reporter – Mike Raftery)

County Intermediate Relegation Football Semi-Final

Corofin 2-9 St. Gabriel’s 1-7

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Waterford 1-30 (33) Galway 3-20 (29) – (Reporter – Sean Walsh)

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Galway 2-12 Clare 2-6 (Reporter – Tommy Devane)

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Galway 4-19 Carlow 0-4

All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship

Galway 3-9 Dublin 1-14

FAI Cup Round 1

Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Galway United (Reporter – Jonathan Higgins)

