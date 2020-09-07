Reports From The Weekend’s Games In The County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships

The Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship produced eight excellent games with no lack of drama and excitement.

The Battle to avoid relegation also continued with one Senior play off and the Intermediate relegation Semi-Finals.

Galway Bay FM were there and here are the reports from those games

Brooks County Senior Hurling Quarter Finals

St Thomas 1-23 Killimordaly 2-16

Report: Niall Canavan

Cappataggle 0-20 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-13

Report: Sean Walsh

Loughrea 0-22 Liam Mellows 1-13

Report: Niall Canavan

Turloughmore 2-25 Sarsfields 2-19

Report: Niall Canavan

There was also a relegation play off on Sunday afternoon and it finished

Kinvara 1-16 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-14

Report: Gordon Duane

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals

Turloughmore 3-13 Carnmore 0-16

Report: Darren Kelly

Kilconieron 1-18 Kilbeacanty 0-11

Report: Gordon Duane

Killimor 0-26 Castlegar 0-17 (AET)

Report: Tommy Devane

Moycullen Iomanaiocht 0-16 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15

Report: Darren Kelly

The Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals also were held at the weekend and finished…

Annaghdown 0-23 Sylane 1-19 (AET)

Report: Tomas Keating

Meelick-Eyrecourt 4-21 An Spideal 1-10

Report: Tomas Keating