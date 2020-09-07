Reports From The Weekend’s Games In The County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships

The Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship produced eight excellent games with no lack of drama and excitement.
The Battle to avoid relegation also continued with one Senior play off and the Intermediate relegation Semi-Finals.
Galway Bay FM were there and here are the reports from those games
Brooks County Senior Hurling Quarter Finals
St Thomas 1-23 Killimordaly 2-16
Report: Niall Canavan
Cappataggle 0-20 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-13
Report: Sean Walsh
Loughrea 0-22 Liam Mellows 1-13
Report: Niall Canavan
Turloughmore 2-25 Sarsfields 2-19
Report: Niall Canavan
There was also a relegation play off on Sunday afternoon and it finished
Kinvara 1-16 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-14
Report: Gordon Duane
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals
Turloughmore 3-13 Carnmore 0-16
Report: Darren Kelly
Kilconieron 1-18 Kilbeacanty 0-11
Report: Gordon Duane
Killimor 0-26 Castlegar 0-17 (AET)
Report: Tommy Devane
Moycullen Iomanaiocht 0-16 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15
Report: Darren Kelly
The Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals also were held at the weekend and finished…
Annaghdown 0-23 Sylane 1-19 (AET)
Report: Tomas Keating
Meelick-Eyrecourt 4-21 An Spideal 1-10
Report: Tomas Keating