Rep of Ireland women drawn to play Georgia in Euro Play-Offs

Share story:

The Ireland Women’s National Team will continue their quest to qualify for EURO 2025 by taking on Georgia in Round 1 of the Play-Offs in October. The Draw for the Play-Offs was made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday afternoon with Ireland going in as a seeded team following their victory over France in their final Group A3 game. Ireland have met Georgia twice before – in qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – and will play each other in a two-legged tie in October. Should Ireland progress to Round 2 they will come up against either Slovakia or Wales with that two-legged tie to be played in late November and early December. Ireland hosted Wales in an International Friendly in Tallaght Stadium in February, which was their 21st meeting at senior women’s level, while their most recent game against Slovakia (eighth overall) was also part of qualifying for the last World Cup

Ireland WNT Head Coach Eileen Gleeson said: “We now know our opponent for the Round 1 of the Qualifying Play-Off and we are looking forward to continuing on this journey in attempting to qualify for our first ever European Championships.

“Having completed a difficult Group stage, where we played three of the top six teams in the world, we have learned a lot and will be stronger for it. The target for us since last year, when we started with the UEFA Nations League, was always to qualify for EURO 2025; this is the next part of that. We will take confidence from our win over France in Cork but also from each of our six performances in the Group stage. It is important that we improve with each game if we are to compete at the top level of women’s football. And we will be ready for these Play-Offs.”

The venue, match details and ticket information will be confirmed in due course.

UEFA EURO 2025 QUALIFYING PLAY-OFF

Round 1

Ireland v Georgia

Round 2

Slovakia or Cymru v Ireland or Georgia