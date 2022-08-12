Renmore’s Emma Slevin qualifies for World Gymnastics Championships

Emma Slevin from Renmore Gymnastics Club has qualified for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships which will take place in Liverpool later this year.

After a tough start for Slevin on bars where she suffered two falls during her routine, the Galway star showed great resilience to battle back and also book her place in the Worlds after a 48th place finish.

Her Irish team mate Halle Hilton impressed on what was her debut for Team Ireland on the international stage, finishing 38th in the All-Around competition.

Teammates Kate Molloy and Bláthnaid Higgins, also from Renmore, and Emily Moorhead gained invaluable major competition experience as they helped guide Team Ireland to a 19th place finish in the team event.

On Ireland’s performance in the team event, Emma Slevin had the following to say: “I’m happy with the team results, we definitely could have done better but it was great to bring a team together and be on international stage again, we really supported each other, too. For me personally, bars was a little off but I finished strong on vault so I’m happy about that and I think I did well.” On her floor routine, where she stood out with music and expression: “I chose the music and edited it myself and then I had a choreographer to help me with the dance.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s Women’s National Performance Coach, Sandra Stevenson commented: “Very proud day for everyone in Gymnastics Ireland seeing a full Women’s Artistic Senior Team back out representing Ireland on the European stage. It was a difficult start for the team on Uneven Bars but the gymnasts demonstrated good determination and focus to finish the competition strongly on Vault. It’s good for this young team of senior gymnasts to be exposed to this level of international gymnastics so early in their journey and will only help with our development and preparations going forward.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson added: “Congratulations to Halle and Emma on their qualification to the World Championships in October. This is the first time qualification is required from the continental Championships where only the top 13 teams qualify from Europe and the top 23 all arounders after teams already qualified. Well done to all today, after a difficult start, the team composed themselves very well! All the best of luck to our Junior team tomorrow…”

Speaking on Team Ireland’s achievements today, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said: “Great news for Emma & Halle today qualifying for the 2022 Worlds. Impressive first outing for Halle for Gymnastics Ireland and a strong statement for what she is capable of! Not Emma’s best day with a few problems on bars but even so her strength and depth as a gymnast carried her though. Exciting to think of what they are capable of come World Championships later this year. For Kate, Bláthnaid & Emily solid performances rounded out a good team effort on what was a truly spectacular field of play at the Munich 2022 Europeans. As ever congratulations to the gymnasts, their coaches, clubs & families plus also our support team including judges and medical staff. We look forward to the Junior competition tomorrow…’

Full competition results are available at: https://results.mun.mev.atos.net/ECM2022/en/results/artistic-gymnastics/daily-schedule.htm