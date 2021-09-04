Renmore’s Emma Slevin in Two World Cup Final events this weekend

print

Emma Slevin has qualified for her two apparatus finals at the 2021 Slovenia World Challenge Cup. Slevin qualified in 6th place for Uneven Bars then 3rd place for Beam finals 12.750 which will take place over the weekend.

Also competing in qualifications were Kate Molloy and Bláthnaid Higgins who made a welcome return to international competition after 2 years out due to COVID-19 impact. This was an important first step on the Paris 2024 preparation pathway for all gymnasts.

Speaking this evening from Slovenia, National Performance coach Sally Batley said: ‘The World Cup has been a been a great opportunity for all gymnasts involved to return to International competition as we continue to build towards targeted competitions at the end of the year. Highlights include two finals from Emma Slevin and a top ten finish from Bláthnaid Higgins. We are all looking forward to supporting Emma over the next two days of competition.’

Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher added ‘A great performance from our girls in the first comp of the new Olympic Cycle. For Kate and Bláthnaid a welcome return to international competition after 2 years due to covid impact with both showing huge improvements in their difficulty levels. For Emma a superb first comp since this year’s Europeans with her further cementing her reputation as a top level gymnast qualifying for 2 apparatus finals! Congratulations to Emma, Kate & Bláthnaid and indeed to coach Sally Batley…..roll on finals!’ finals!

This International event is an apparatus competition and marks the start of the 2024 Paris Olympic Cycle.

Apparatus Finals Schedule:

Saturday 4 th Sep – final takes place from 2pm to 4.30pm (Irish Time) – UNEVEN BARS

Sep – final takes place from 2pm to 4.30pm (Irish Time) – UNEVEN BARS Sunday 5th Sep – final takes place from 2pm to 4.30pm (Irish Time) – BEAM & FLOOR

Live streaming available here… http://slogym.si/live-streaming/



For information on the competition participants, times, etc., visit the official World Cup Slovenia website and FIG website.



For more gymnastics news like us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & LinkedIn @GymnasticsIRE #GymasticsIreland #Sportstartshere