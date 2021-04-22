Renmore Gymnastics Club and Gymnastics Ireland celebrate following Emma Slevin’s European Final Qualification

print

There is great celebration in Renmore Gymnastics Club and Gymnastics Ireland after Emma Slevin became the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a major final at the European Championships held in Basel. Emma, who is based with Renmore Gymnastics Club, made history by qualifying for the All-Around Top–24 Final with a score of 50.432.

She will now compete in the All-Around Final as one of Europe’s best on tomorrow from 12.15pm.

The CEO of Gymnastics Ireland is Ciaran Gallagher he spoke to John Mulligan this afternoon.