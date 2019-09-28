Relegation Battles Begin In County Senior Hurling Championship

Action in the Senior A Hurling Championship gets underway at 2 pm this afternoon with the clash of Castlegar and Kilnadeema-Leitrim in Loughrea. That’s followed by Portumna V Gort at 3.3 pm with all sides looking to avoid the drop to Senior B.

The relegation battle continues at 4 pm as Abbeyknockmoy face Ahascragh-Fohenagh at Duggan Park to stay in the Senior B Hurling Championship, with one of the sides set to drop to Intermediate hurling next season.

This evening sees the first of the PreLiminary Quarter Finals in the Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship as Liam Mellows play Oranmore-Maree at Pearse Stadium at 4.45 pm. The remaining three games take place tomorrow afternoon. The Draw for the Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals will take place at end of the 4th Preliminary Quarter Final between Clarinbridge & Cappataggle, tomorrow live on Galway Bay FM from Athenry.

There are two Intermediate Hurling Championship games to take note of today. In Group 2 Round 7 Annaghdown play An Spidéal at Pearse Stadium at 3 pm while Meelick-Eyrecourt V Rahoon-Newcastle throws in at Duggan Park at 5.30 pm.