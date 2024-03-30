Galway Bay FM

30 March 2024

Registrations open for largest Tag Rugby Competition in the country

Galway Corinthians, Laya Healthcare and Connacht Rugby are in the final preparations for the start of the 2024 Corinthians Tag – The largest TAG Rugby tournament in the country.

John Mulligan spoke to organiser Phil Brady about it.

