Referees Announced for the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championships Finals

The three referees appointed to take charge of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships Finals in Croke Park on September 12th have been appointed.

Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny) will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, with Conor Quinlan from Galway appointed to referee the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship final and Kevin O’Brien from Limerick appointed to referee the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final.

Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny):

It is a momentous occasion for the Kilkenny whistleblower as with this appointment she will now complete the set of refereeing all Championship Final grades. She took charge of the All-Ireland Junior B Final in 2012, the Premier Junior Final in 2014, the Intermediate Final in 2017 and this year will take charge of the Senior Final.

The Thomastown referee has an incredible refereeing CV to date. To add to the appointments above, she has also taken charge of All-Ireland U16 and Minor (A & B) Championship Finals, along with an All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final and an All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final. She has also refereed a National League Final and an Ashbourne Cup Final.

Conor Quinlan (Galway)

The Galway referee takes charge of his first All-Ireland Intermediate Final, to accompany his first National League Final appointment from June. This year he has taken charge of the Tesco All-Ireland Minor C Shield Final and the Littlewoods Ireland Division 3 League final between Armagh and Wexford.

Previous appointments include refereeing the All-Ireland U16 Championship Final and the Fr. Meachair Cup Final in 2016, the All-Ireland Junior A Club Championship Final in 2017 and the All-Ireland Junior B Club Championship Final in 2018.

Kevin O’Brien (Limerick):

This is Kevin’s first All-Ireland Championship Final appointment, having been selected as the man in the middle for the 2019 All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final between Raharney and Clanmaurice.

He also took charge of this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Final between Kilkenny and Meath, the 2019 AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Semi-Final.

2021 All-Ireland Championships Finals Match Official Appointments:

All-Ireland Senior Championship Final – Cork v Galway, Croke Park Stadium, 4:15pm

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Standby Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

Line: John Dermody (Westmeath)

4th Official: Eamon Cassidy (Derry)

5th Official: Louise Reilly (Cavan)

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final – Kilkenny v Antrim, Croke Park Stadium, 2:00pm

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Galway)

Standby Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork)

Line: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

4th Official: Áine McCormack (Clare)

5th Official: Aaron Hogg (Clare)

All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final – Armagh v Wexford, Croke Park Stadium, 12:00pm.

Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)

Standby Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

Line: Mike Ryan (Galway)

4th Official: John McDonagh (Galway)

5th Official: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)