Red-Hot Mullarney Into Quarter-Finals of British Amateur Open

Galway Golf Club’s Ronan Mullarney is through to the Quarter Finals of the British Amateur Open after defeating England’s Matty Lamb by one hole. The 28-year-old Salthill man will face England’s Benjamin Jones tomorrow morning at 9am .

Mullarney also defeated Sweden’s Ludvig Adberg with a brilliant 4 & 3 win in Round 3 this morning.

If Mullarney wins the tournament, he will compete in this year’s Open Championship at Portrush and he will have an invitation to next year’s Masters and US Open.

The Semi-Final is also on tomorrow, with the Final on Saturday.