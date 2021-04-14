Record numbers sign up to new SPAR School Zone initiative

print

The SPAR FAI School Zone was launched by Republic of Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny last month and the new initiative has record numbers participating.

For 2021, the four week initiative replaced the more traditional SPAR FAI Primary School 5-a-side programme that was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative offers interactive and engaging activity sheets designed with the classroom in mind. The content has been created in consultation with a panel of teachers and promises to engage, educate and enthuse students.

Similar to the 5-a-side competitions previously run, in association with SPAR, this initiative caters for boys and girls in 4th, 5th and 6th class.

Following the Easter Break, students have all returned to the classroom this week, and this milestone marks the half-way point in the programme.

So far, 96,440 participants in 1,825 classes have been registered by 1,175 teachers. Children in every county in Ireland have been engaging in the weekly activities, with 45% female participation.

The new teaching resource has innovative football themed lessons which are emailed to those who have registered HERE. So why not… Get in the Zone!

English, Irish, Maths, Geography, History, and some fun activities are all covered in the School Zone, along with healthy eating options and football challenges.

Once a parent or teacher signs up, the activity sheets are emailed direct to the recipients along with the answer sheets.

COMPETITION TIME

Teachers who sign up for the SPAR FAI School Zone will be automatically entered into a competition, which will see one school in each county winning a special commissioned football kit.

One school selected from all participating schools nationwide will win a grand prize of a Zoom call with three Irish International players for their class. The sponsorship of the SPAR FAI School Zone initiative, developed by the FAI, is a continuation of SPAR’s dedication to grassroots football, following on from the successful SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

Teachers in Louth, Waterford and Wexford have topped our registration bill with the most engaged schools in the Country with parents in Dublin, Cork, Mayo and Galway also showing huge interest in the initiative with their kids working on the activities in the evening and weekends.

Whether it’s Laura’s class at Gaelscoil an Bhradáin Feasa in Drogheda engaging with our An Bileog Oibre Do Sheachtain 1 as gaeilge or Mr. McArdle’s class from St. Benedict’s NS, Ongar working on our English version, you can show your support by using our hashtag #SPARSchoolZone on your social media platforms.

ACTIVITY SHEETS

Released March 15, 2021

Series 1 looks at…

* EURO 2016

* That infamous Robbie BRADY goal

* Sligo Rovers outdoor museum

* The Aviva Stadium

* Healthy eating tips

* Keepie Uppie challenge

* Crossword

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone!

http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%201

Released March 15, 2021

Series 2 St. Patrick’s Day special

* The Shamrock

* St. Patrick’s Day

* RTE Virtual Parade TV

* St. Patrick’s Athletic FC

* Healthy eating tips

* Toe tap Challenge

* Art & anagrams

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone!

http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%202

Released March 22, 2021

Series 3 looks at…

* Short Story Writing

* Interview techniques

* Derry City FC & Cobh Ramblers FC

* Healthy meals

* Pass ball with 2 feet

* Spot the ball

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone!

http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%203

Released March 22, 2021

Series 4 Women’s Football special

* Show Your Support #IRLWNT

* Learn about Vera Pauw

* Maths with Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett & Grace Moloney

* Healthy snacks

* Codeword Challenge

* Stephanie Roche Puskas Award

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone!

http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%204

Released April 12, 2021

Series 5 looks at…

* Test yourself tongue twisters

* Create a footie themed Limerick

* History of Republic of Ireland National Teams

* Healthy meals

* Maths with footie graphics

* Amber BARRETT goal vs Greece

* Finn Harps FC

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone!

http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%205

Released April 12, 2021

Series 6 Referee special

* View Neil Doyle prep

* History with Michelle O’Neill

* Laws of the Game

* Healthy eating tips

* Fitness Challenge

* Quiz Time

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone!

http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%206

SIGN UP

Regardless of the release dates, these activity sheets can be used in the classroom or at home to test your children’s footie knowledge in a fun & interactive manner.

Week 4 (series 7 and 8) content will be available to both teachers & parents by Monday, April 19, 2021 so get registering now for your direct mail shot! Click HERE.