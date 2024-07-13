Galway Bay FM

Record Entry for Irish Rowing Championships on the eve of the Olympic Games – A Galway Bay FM Sport Special Feature

Rowing in Ireland is in an incredibly strong position as the National Championships take place in Cork this weekend.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland have also officially selected the rowing team that will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer with a record number of crews qualifing for Team Ireland at these Games.

Sixteen athletes will compete across seven boats and includes nine Tokyo Olympians and six rowers with Olympic medals.

The rowing events occur in Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, to the southeast of the city, and run from the 27 July until the 2 August.

Michelle Carpenter is the CEO of Rowing Ireland and she has been speaking to John Mulligan about the National Championships and Ireland’s Olympic Rowers going for Gold in Paris.

TEAM IRELAND PARIS – ROWING

Men’s Lightweight Double Scull:

Paul O’Donovan (Skibbereen, Co. Cork)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen, Co. Cork)

Women’s Lightweight Double Scull:

Margaret Cremen (Rochestown, Cork)

Aoife Casey (Skibbereen, Co. Cork)

Men’s Double Scull:

Philip Doyle (Banbridge, Co. Down)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel, Co. Tipperary)

Women’s Double Scull:

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin, Co. Kerry)

Alison Bergin (Kildinan, Co. Cork)

Men’s Pair:

Ross Corrigan (Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh)

Nathan Timoney (Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh)

Women’s Pair:

Aifric Keogh (Na Forbacha, Co. Galway)

Fiona Murtagh (Moycullen, Co. Galway)

Women’s Four:

Emily Hegarty (Skibbereen, Co. Cork)

Natalie Long (Cobh, Co. Cork/Johannesburg, South Africa)

Eimear Lambe (Cabra, Dublin)

Imogen Magner (Killavullen, Co. Cork/Cambridge, England)

Holly Davis (Ballincollig, Cork) (reserve)

