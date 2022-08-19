RDS CEO Geraldine Ruane speaks to Galway Bay FM as the Dublin Horse Show returns after three years

The Dublin Horse Show returned this week after a three year gap due to the global pandemic.

It is one of the most prestigious events of it’s kind anywhere in the world and attends thousands of visitors and the best competitors all battling for top prize money.

Newly appointed CEO of the RDS is Geraldine Ruane who is from Sligo origionally but lived in Glenamaddy for some time.

She took time out of an incredibly busy day to speak to John Mulligan on the Friday of the nations cup where seven countries will be battling it out for the Aga Khan Trophy.