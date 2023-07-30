Ray Kelly’s Streets Of Galway 8K Run For Ability West

The Streets of Galway 8K is fast approaching and apart from the competitive aspect of the race is also a very important fundraiser for the organisations and charities in the city and county.

One such organisation is Ability West who have been providing services and supports to children and adults with intellectual disability and comorbidities for 60 years.

This year, Ray Kelly, whose son Andrew attends services at the Sean Mulvoy day service and Avalon respite service, will be once again taking to the Streets of Galway and will also be raising much-needed funds for Ability West.

He spoke to John Mulligan.

You can donate by clicking on this link:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Raysfundraiser