Raptors Mixed Ability Rugby in Corinthians going from strength to strength

print

Since it’s foundation, Mixed ability tag rugby (known as The Raptors) in Corinthians RFC has been a tremendous success.

Under the watchful eyes of Derek Niland, Jack Nohilly and Mark Deegan and other coaches it has continued to grow, catering for players of all abilities and proving popular with players and parents alike.

More than 50 registered mixed ability players come out on Saturdays with their parents and guardians and their siblings, who all take a full part, in coaching and facilitating with the emphasis always on having fun.

William Davies went along to watch them and to speak to the players and coaches.