5 February 2024
Raphaels crowned Connacht PPS Senior A Hurling Champions – Commentary and Reaction
St Raphaels College Loughrea are the Connacht PPS Senior A Hurling Champions following an exciting 0-14 to 0-12 win over Presentation College Athenry in Duggan Park.
This is the Commentary from Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie
Presented by John Mulligan
The Full Time match report from Darren Kelly
Following the final, Darren spoke to team captain Paddy McCarthaigh and Man of the Match Oscar O’Gorman
Darren also spoke to St Raphaels Manager Franny Forde
Finally, Darren spoke to Presentation College Athenry’s Cathal Moore