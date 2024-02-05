Galway Bay FM

5 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Raphaels crowned Connacht PPS Senior A Hurling Champions – Commentary and Reaction

St Raphaels College Loughrea are the Connacht PPS Senior A Hurling Champions following an exciting 0-14 to 0-12 win over Presentation College Athenry in Duggan Park.

This is the Commentary from Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan

The Full Time match report from Darren Kelly

Following the final, Darren spoke to team captain Paddy McCarthaigh and Man of the Match Oscar O’Gorman

Darren also spoke to St Raphaels Manager Franny Forde

Finally, Darren spoke to Presentation College Athenry’s Cathal Moore

