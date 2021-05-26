Rainbow Cup Preview

print

Benetton will attempt to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup when they entertain Connacht in Treviso on Saturday.

New Zealander Kieran Cowley, who will depart the club this summer to take charge of Italy, has guided his side to three victories out of three despite a winless first half of the campaign in the original format of the competition.

Two of their nearest challengers are also in action over the weekend with second-placed Munster at home to Cardiff Blues on Friday while Glasgow Warriors, who sit fourth, visit the Welsh capital a day later to take on the Dragons. Elsewhere, Ulster will aim to break their duck and get off the mark with success against the Scarlets on Saturday afternoon after a tough start to the Rainbow Cup where the fixture list has pitted them against Leinster and Munster.

FRI – Munster v Cardiff Blues

Thomond Park, Limerick | KO 19:35 | Live on Premier Sports 1, eir Sport 1, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

A bonus-point victory for Munster would send them top of the northern hemisphere standings, even if it could only be for 24 hours, but they were shocked last time out at home to Connacht.

Conor Murray, their top try scorer in the new tournament, sustained a low-grade leg injury following the narrow defeat two weeks ago and will be absent for the visit of Blues as the Irish province attempt to avoid back-to-back PRO14 losses for the first time since January last year.

Cardiff head to Ireland with momentum after two one-point triumphs in their last two games but have not beaten Munster since September 2018.

SAT – Ulster v Scarlets

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | KO 15:00 | Live on Premier Sports 1, eir Sport 1, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Ulster are on their worst league run since 2017 but their four straight defeats have included recent losses to Leinster and Munster, who contested the PRO14 Final in March.

An admirable display against the champions earlier this month should lift spirits in Belfast while they have won their last four meetings against Saturday’s opposition and will have 500 fans in attendance.

Scarlets would have been frustrated not to build on their derby delight against the Ospreys when they suffered a 29-28 reverse at home to Cardiff and have only tasted victory once on the road in 2021.

SAT – Benetton v Connacht

Stadio Monigo, Treviso | KO 18:15 | Live on Premier Sports 1, eir Sport 1, DAZN, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Surprise package Benetton are determined not to let slip their fantastic start and a win would make sure they remain on course to qualify for the Rainbow Cup final.

With Paolo Garbisi in fine form, the leaders will hope for more home comforts with triumphs in their last three matches at Stadio Monigo but they have lost their most recent seven battles with Connacht.

Indeed, the Irish province will provide a stern examination of Benetton’s title hopes after they sealed a hard-fought victory over Munster on May 14.

SAT – Dragons v Glasgow Warriors

Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff | KO 19:35 | Live on Premier Sports 1, eir Sport 2, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Wing Jonah Holmes has grabbed four tries in the Rainbow Cup so far and will aim to help the Dragon get back on track this weekend.

Away from their Rodney Parade home for this match, the omens are not positive for the Newport-based club with defeats on the four previous occasions they have played at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors have recovered well from an opening-round loss to Benetton and could finish in first place if results were to go their way this weekend. Yet they have not won three consecutive games in the championship since February 2020.