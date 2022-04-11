RACING: New Sponsor ‘Bathshack’ for Galway Summer Festival 2022

The planning is well underway for the welcomed return of Ireland’s largest horse racing festival, the Galway Races that takes place from Monday 25th to Sunday 31st July for one action packed week.

Today (Monday 11th April), Galway Racecourse proudly announced a new sponsor to their race week programme, ‘Bathshack’ the UK’s and Irelands top bathroom retailer.



Bathshack have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Galway Racecourse to sponsor the fourth race on Saturday 30th July ‘The Bathshack Maiden of €17,000’ for three-year-olds and up. Commenting on the new sponsorship, Chief Executive of Galway Racecourse Michael Moloney said, “we’re delighted to welcome Bathshack onboard for the Summer Festival. Bathshack has a thriving online business, with six showrooms here in Ireland and are expanding their further. The Galway Races presents many great opportunities for sponsors to engage with a large audience and we look forward to working with the team at Bathshack on making their sponsoring a great success”.



Commenting on their new two-year agreement, Lorraine Kelly, Marketing & Ecommerce Manager at Bathshack said, ‘with further plans for expansion within Ireland this year we are delighted to be able to increase our brand awareness through such a great sponsorship. We are delighted to sponsor The Galway Races for 2022/23 and cannot wait to see ‘The Bathshack Maiden’ in action on the 30th of July.’



Widley regarded as the highlight of the Summer Season in Ireland, the Galway Races looks forward to welcoming its race goers back to Ballybrit for one amazing week that offers its guests great horse racing, entertainment, fashion, reunions with friends and family and an electric fun atmosphere that continues to draw people from all over the world. To book your ticket to this year’s Galway Races check out www.galwayraecs.com See you in Galway!