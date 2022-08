Galway’s Daniel Kyne won the Amateurs Derby Handicap in Epsom yesterday (Monday, 29th August).

The point-to-point rider was aboard ‘Saratoga Gold’ which won at 5/1.

It was his first winner under rules, and Daniel, younger brother of Jamie who passed away in 2009.

The Claregalway jockey was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.