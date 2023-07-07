Racing, Dancing and Family Fun Make for an Exciting July Festival at Ballinrobe Racecourse

Preparations are well underway ahead of Ballinrobe’s two day race meeting on Monday & Tuesday July 24th & 25th featuring a family fun day and the Cliona Hagan Race Dance. Monday hosts an all flat card sponsored by Tote, with the feature race of the evening, the TOTE Exacta H’Cap worth €22,000, going to post at 5:10pm.

Monday’s meeting is also family day in conjunction with The Ballinrobe Festival. There will be an exciting line up of free activities for the children to enjoy including Carnival games, Magic Show, Horse Racing Juniors Tent, Children’s playground, Comedy Horse Photo Opportunity, Face painting, Stilt walkers and Cartoon characters. It promises to be a great day out for all the family.

Tuesday evening’s National Hunt card features the Boylesports Handicap Hurdle with a prize fund of €15,000 with the first race going to post at 5:10pm. The Cliona Hagan Race Dance makes a welcome return after racing.

John Flannelly Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse commented:

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our two day July meeting. It is holiday time for a lot of people and there is always a great atmosphere. We welcome all families on Monday evening, there will be lots to keep everyone entertained. We look forward to welcoming Cliona Hagan back to Ballinrobe Racecourse, following a very entertaining evening of singing and dancing last year. I would like to take the opportunity to wish Ballinrobe Festival well with their events running from 22nd – 30th July.”

Ballinrobe Racecourse also hosts events as part of the Ballinrobe Festival throughout the following weekend. Abbaesque will play live in The Mask Pavillion on Friday 28th July with popular band ASH headlining on Saturday 29th July. The Queen of The Lakes competition will provide the finale to the festival on Sunday evening, 30th July in the racecourse.

Visit www.ballinroberacecourse.ie to avail of the best ticket offers on the day.

Follow Ballinrobe Races on Social Media

Twitter: @BallinrobeRaces

Facebook: @BallinrobeRaces

Instagram: @ballinrobe_races

TikTok: @ballinoberaces

Get tickets to the Ballinrobe Festival events on Eventbite and follow their facebook page for regular updates.