Retired Craughwell jockey turned successful jockey agent Alain Cawley speaks to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh about the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and his role as a jockey’s agent.

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, 14th March and runs until Friday, 17th March.

