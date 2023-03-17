RACING: 2023 Cheltenham Festival (George McDonagh’s Day 4 Predictions)

A Plus Tard looks to defend his title in the feature race on the final day of the festival, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The champion faces competition from the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs (pr: Galo-pan Day Shom).

Emmet Mullins trains Corbetts Cross, the favourite in the Albert Bartlett.

Action gets underway at 1.30 with the Triumph Hurdle.

George McDonagh looks at today’s card.

Fridays Cheltenham Festival Fancies

1.30 Zenta (ew) 2.10 Path Doroux (ew). Nap

2.50 Embassy Gardens (ew)

3.30. Noble Yeats & Royale Pigalle (both ew)

4.10 Vaucellet

4.50. Impervious

5.30. Spanish Harlem & Might I (both ew)