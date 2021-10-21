Rachael Blackmore set to return to Galway this Saturday

Rachael Blackmore returns to racing action this Saturday at Galway Racecourse where she is booked to ride Balko Des Flos in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead.

Rachael has been out of action since sustaining a fractured ankle and hip injury at Killarney on July 16.

The Tipperary native enjoyed her best ever campaign last season – she became the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, was crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners and had 92 domestic winners.