Race of MissQuote.ie Super League title hots up

DBS Éanna head coach Darren McGovern “demanding a reaction” after loss to Belfast Star in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell says his side “will lean on our experience”, as the MissQuote.ie Super League leaders look to keep up their momentum in the title race, while Singleton SuperValu head coach Tim O’Halloran has vowed to “fight for the league ‘til the end.”

The Address UCC Glanmire face both Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Saturday and Fr. Mathews on Sunday. Head coach Mark Scannell said: “Every game at this stage of the season is big. We are trying to go one at a time, but planning and preparing for two games in 24 hours is difficult. We know that both of those teams will give us a big test – the outside shooting of Liffey and the inside power of Fr. Mathews will need to be curtailed and that won’t be easy”

“It’s time of year when you’re in a battle for the league title that we will lean on our experience. Our starting five have been super, but the depth on the bench has been very key for us. Hopefully we get big contributions all around and keep our winning run going”, he added.

Singleton SuperValu Brunell are level on points with The Address UCC Glanmire and face a tough assignment at WIT Waterford Wildcats on Saturday. Head coach Tim O’Halloran knows his side can’t afford to slip up. “This is the most important game of the year to date. They are a very good team and especially down in Waterford. We have not had a good record in years gone past. Our goal is to fight for the league ‘til the end and beating Waterford will help up keep a small bit of pressure on Glanmire.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony is looking for a better performance from his team this weekend after his side were defeated 76-53 by The Address UCC Glanmire, leaving them six points behind the pace-setters.

“We are eagerly looking forward to this match against against Brunell. We did not do ourselves justice in our last game and what better way to rectify this than to play a team who are fighting for the title. Brunell have shown throughout the league they are top team with two good Americans and quality Irish players to back them up. We need our players to play to their potential if we are to cause Brunell any problems. We are coming to the season’s end and know every game is vital for league positions.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics have two games this weekend, first up they host Trinity Meteors on Friday, followed by a trip to The Address UCC Glanmire on Saturday. Head coach Ioannis Liapakis is focussed solely on Friday’s game, as they look to return to winning ways following their 76-61 defeat at DCU Mercy on Sunday.

“After a hugely disappointing result against DCU (Mercy) we’re getting ready for another difficult and very important game against (Trinity) Meteors. It’s very important game because if get the win we secure our position in the top six. It’s going to be a very tough, physical and low scoring game. Meteors from December ‘til now have been playing amazingly well, they having a new American and they look completely different team than the last time we played them. I think they’re the most unlucky team in the league regarding injuries and Covid cases, they played only one game with full squad and they still managed to win five games. So credit to the players and of course to Vinny O’Keeffe, who really gets the most out of them. For me Vinny is by far the “most valuable coach” in the league so far, because with all the above problems and a very limited roster they’re very competitive against all teams. So we’re really looking forward to Friday’s game and we are going to prepare as best as we can for it.”

“Regarding the Saturday’s game in Cork against (The Address UCC) Glanmire; we’re not going to spend any training time and preparation, because our only goal and target right now is the Friday’s game against Meteors.”

The top six in the MissQuote.ie Super League will compete in the Champions Trophy at the end of the season and Trinity Meteors head coach Vincent O’Keeffe is keen to stay in the hunt.

“This is a vital game for both clubs, as the race for the final playoff spot (for the Champions Trophy) is still a possibility. Liffey have quality players right across their roster and a very experienced and highly respected coach. Even though their results have been a bit inconsistent this season, with home advantage it will be an extremely formidable challenge.

Our performances lately have been very encouraging and the attitude of the girls has been first class. Hopefully we can now get a win to match all that effort”, O”Keeffe stated.

Fourth-placed Killester host Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s and Karl Kilbride is eager to seal a place in the Champions Trophy too.

“This is a big game for us as we fight for playoff positions. We ground out a really tough win away from home against Meteors last week. The second half was probably our best and most important defensive display of the season. We’re looking to build in that now this week.

“St. Mary’s are a really athletic, physical, team who have caused a lot of problems this year. Lorraine Scanlon is one of the best forwards in the country, they have a young star in Paris McCarthy and of course we all know first-hand in Killester how good Emma Sherwood is. They’re going to crash the offensive boards, look to attack in transition and look to get the ball inside. We have to be ready to match their physicality in all those areas and be prepared to win the “fight”. While we generally shoot the ball well at home, we don’t want to and can’t always rely on that. Having put so much work in at the defensive end in training over the last little while, we really want to see that pay off this weekend.”

Liam Culloty, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s head coach, added “Killester always play really well at home, so we are expecting a very tough game. They have two of the best Americans in the league and can score a lot of points if they are allowed. We will have to be very good defensively and look to continue our improvement on the offensive end. It should be a really good game.”

Fifth-placed DCU Mercy are another side with the Champions Trophy very much in their sights. Mark Ingle’s outfit are away at IT Carlow on Sunday. “Looking forward to playing Carlow on Sunday, they gave us a great game in DCU in our first encounter. We have been in very good form of late so hopefully we can keep on a roll on Sunday.”

IT Carlow Basketball face Fr. Mathews on Wednesday prior to playing DCU Mercy. “Fr. Mathews are playing some great basketball at the minute and we look forward to playing them in our place on Wednesday night. Our final quarter performance against them in Cork at the weekend was awesome and gives us a huge amount of pride and optimism.”

“Leading into Sunday’s game against DCU Mercy we are again going to up against it. (Alarie) Mayze and (Bailey) Greenberg are in awesome form at the minute and the Irish players like Rachel (Huijsdens), Hannah (Thornton), Megan (Connolly) are always going to be tough to handle. It’ll be tough for us, but we’ll give it everything we have..”

Fr. Mathews defeated IT Carlow 96-68 at Fr. Mathews Arena last Saturday, head coach Niamh Dwyer is looking to build on that win ahead of their two games this week. “We travel to Carlow on Wednesday looking to repeat our performance from the weekend and build on it again as we face Glanmire in Mardyke on Sunday.”

There is one game in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, as DBS Éanna look to avenge last weekend’s 81-70 defeat to Belfast Star. The top two in the North Conference meet at Coláiste Éanna on Saturday and DBS Éanna head coach Darren McGovern hopes lessons have been learned. “We had a tough game in Belfast last weekend. We just didn’t play well enough to win. I am demanding a reaction. The top spot in North is now wide open between us and Star. I do believe we will react in a positive way Saturday night. It’s a make or miss game, ff we can up our percentages and get a bit of the breaking ball, we can be on the right side of the result.”

Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton added: “It’s tough to play a team back-to-back, particularly when they are so talented. I’m sure Éanna will be ready for us. I think we are two well matched teams and it should be another entertaining game.”

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, IT Carlow Basketball can move within three points of South Conference leaders UCC Demons if they defeat Fr. Mathews on Sunday. Third-placed Limerick Sport Eagles host Scotts Lakers Killarney. The bottom two in the conference, Killarney Cougars and WIT Vikings go head-to-head at Presentation Gym Killarney.

North Conference leaders EJ Sligo All-Stars host Titans on Saturday, while second placed Abbey Seals Dublin Lions are away at Drogheda Wolves. Third placed McGowan’s Tolka Rovers travel to Grand Hotel Malahide.

In MissQuote.ie Division 1 North Conference leaders Ulster University travel to LYIT Donegal, while second-placed Griffith College Templeogue host Phoenix Rockets. South Conference leaders NUIG Mystics are away at Tipperary Knights and it’s a Limerick derby as Limerick Sport Huskies take on Limerick Celtics. Marble City Hawks host third-placed Portlaoise Panthers.

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures

23rd February

IT Carlow v Fr. Mathews – Barrow Centre, 20.15

25th February

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Trinity Meteors – Leixlip Amenities Centre, 20.15

26th February

The Address UCC Glanmire v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics – Mardyke Arena, 17.00

Killester v Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s – IWA Clontarf, 18.00

WIT Waterford Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell – Mercy SS Waterford, 19.00

27th February

The Address UCC Glanmire v Fr. Mathews – Mardyke Arena, 14.30

IT Carlow v DCU Mercy – Barrow Centre, 15.30

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures

26th February

DBS Éanna v Belfast Star – Coláiste Éanna, 1900

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures

26th February

LYIT Donegal v Ulster University – LYIT, 16.00

Marble City Hawks v Portlaoise Panthers – O’Loughlins GAA Club, 17.00

Limerick Sport Huskies v Limerick Celtics – UL Arena, 17.00

Griffith College Templeogue v Phoenix Rockets – Nord Anglia International School, 19.00

27th February

Tipperary Knights v NUIG Mystics – Presentation Secondary School, 15.00

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures

26th February

Grand Hotel Malahide v McGowan’s Tolka Rovers – Malahide Community School, 19.00

Limerick Sport Eagles v Scotts Lakers Killarney – UL Arena, 19.00

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Titans – Mercy College, 19.30

Drogheda Wolves v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions – Ballymakenny College, 19.30

Killarney Cougars v WIT Vikings – Presentation Gym Killarney, 19.30

27th February

IT Carlow v Fr. Mathews – Barrow Centre, 12.30