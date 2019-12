Connacht coach Andy Friend will name his team to face Munster at 12 noon tomorrow in what is shaping up to be the biggest game of the season on Saturday at the Sportsground. Connacht will have Tiernan O’Halloran available for selection and Irish international Quinn Roux also returns and is in line to make his 100th appearance for the province. The South African has been telling William Davies it’s a huge game to be reaching the milestone…

