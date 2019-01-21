Quinn Roux Called Into Ireland Squad For Opening Rounds Of The Six Nations

Following a scan, versatile forward Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of the opening two rounds of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign. Quinn Roux, who captained Connacht to victory in Bordeaux on Saturday, has been called up in his place.

Adam Byrne, who helped Leinster secure a home Champions Cup quarter-final yesterday, will travel to Portugal for Ireland’s training camp this week as Andrew Conway picked up a knock during Munster’s round 6 win over Exeter Chiefs.

Conway is unable to train this week but will be fully fit to train next week, ahead of Ireland’s eagerly-awaited opening clash with England. Having missed the game against Wasps due to a shoulder injury, Jack Conan will continue his treatment at Leinster this week and will be fully fit to train next week.

Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will remain with Leinster in order to gain game-time in the GUINNESS PRO14 against the Scarlets on Friday. All other players reporting niggles from the weekend’s European matches will be managed by the Ireland medical team in Portugal.