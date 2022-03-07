Quarter Final draw in Connacht Cup and Shield Confirmed

The draws of the Connacht Cup and Shield Quarter Finals have been confirmed with all games bar one taking place on the 20th of March.

In the Connacht Cup, Athenry will be away to Strand Celtic, Corrib Celtic will face Ballinasloe Town, Mervue United will host Castlebar Celtic and Salthill Devon will play Colga.

In the Shield, Shiven Rovers are at home to Dunmore Town, Knocknacarra will host Kiltimagh/Knock United, Corofin are at home to Ballinrobe Town and West United B will be away to Westport United.

All games are on the 20th of March with the exception of Athenry and Strand Celtic with that game on the 27th.

Connacht Shield Quarter Finals – Sunday 20th March

Shiven Rovers v Dunmore Town

Knocknacarra v Kiltimagh Knock Utd B

Corofin Utd v Ballinrobe Town

Westport United B v West Utd B

Connacht Cup Quarter Finals – Sunday 20th March

Strand Celtic v Athenry FC (Sun 27th March)

Corrib Rangers v Ballinasloe Town

Mervue Utd v Castlebar Celtic

Salthill Devon v Colga FC