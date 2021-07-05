Qualifiers for Galway Hurlers after Leinster semi-final defeat to Dublin

print

Galway’s senior hurling team will have to go the long route if they are to advance in the championship following their defeat to Dublin in the Leinster semi-final on Saturday last.

Mattie Kenny’s side will face Kilkenny in the Leinster final but for Shane O’Neill and Galway, they must wait until Monday next to see who they get in the qualifiers with Waterford, Wexford, Cork, Clare and the winners of Laois v Antrim in the hat.

Galway or Wexford are set to play one of the three Munster teams the weekend after next.

Here is the match report on the game with Niall Canavan..

Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan looked back at Galway’s defeat..

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Shane O’Neill..

Niall and the media assembled also spoke to Dublin manager and former Galway selector Mattie Kenny who now has two wins over Galway in the Championship. Mattie also paid tribute to his brother in law, the late Mike Flanagan, who was buried on Sunday.

