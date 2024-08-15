PwC GAA/GPA and PwC GPA Player of the Month Winners Announced for July and August

Share story:

Nicola Ward and Dervla Higgins named the PwC GPA Player of the Month winners in football and camogie for July

Tony Kelly and Paul Conroy are named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month winners in hurling and football for July

Ailbhe Clancy and Aoife Donohue named the PwC GPA Players of the Month in football and camogie for August

Galway’s Nicola Ward and Dervla Higgins are the July winners of the PwC GPA Player of the Month awards for Ladies football and camogie, with Clare’s Tony Kelly and Galway’s Paul Conroy named the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler and Footballer of the Month.

Leitrim’s Ailbhe Clancy and Galway’s Aoife Donohue have also won the PwC GPA Players of the Month for August in football and camogie with the finals of both codes taking place this month.

PwC are proud sponsors of the Player of the Month awards across camogie, hurling and football, both men’s and women’s. The July and August awards recognise the country’s outstanding players during the later stages of this year’s All-Ireland championships including the respective finals.

July:

Defender Nicola Ward’s inspirational performances against reigning champions Dublin and Cork were key to Galway’s run to the All-Ireland football final. The July award recognises those two commanding displays from centre back.

Galway camogie defender Dervla Higgins’ late heroics against Waterford and Tipperary were the difference as the Tribeswomen reached a first All-Ireland final since 2021. She also receives this award for her quarter and semi-final performances in July.

Tony Kelly scored three points in Clare’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final victory over Kilkenny, before putting in a man-of-the-match performance in a final for the ages against Cork last month. The Clare captain scored 1-4, with his goal a particular highlight worthy of the biggest stage.

Galway midfielder Paul Conroy played a pivotal role in the All-Ireland football semi-final win against Donegal, pulling the strings and winning primary possession as the Tribesmen came out on top in a close-fought game. Conroy again put in an exceptional performance in the final against Armagh in July, scoring three points from play.

August:

Corner forward Ailbhe Clancy scored 2-3 in an inspired All-Ireland final performance which helped Leitrim win their first intermediate football title since 2007. Surviving a late Tyrone comeback to win 3-11 to 3-10, she produced the standout performance across all the Ladies football finals.

While Aoife Donohue’s four points from play against Cork helped Galway push the reigning champions all the way in the All-Ireland senior camogie final. However, her team were edged 1-16 to 0-16 in front of 27,811 fans at Croke Park.

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC Ireland, said: “July and August have provided displays of sporting excellence across all codes. These months saw the much-anticipated All-Ireland knockout stages, culminating in the All-Ireland finals. It is a huge achievement to be a part of such momentous occasions and each one of our six winners should be immensely proud of their achievements. PwC is honoured to partner with the GAA and GPA to support players from all codes and on behalf of everyone at PwC, I would like to give our warmest congratulations to Nicola, Dervla, Tony, Paul, Ailbhe, and Aoife on being named the July and August Player of the Month award winners.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns said: “It gives me great pleasure to highlight the quality of the individual performances of some of Gaelic games’ finest players during the months of July and August.

“For July, the hurling accolade goes to Tony Kelly after his All-Ireland series heroics against both Kilkenny and Cork. Despite being pipped in the final Paul Conroy secures the football award for his free scoring contributions from midfield in Galway’s run to the final.

“On the ladies’ football front Nicola Ward is acknowledged for her performances in Galway’s impressive All-Ireland series run and similarly Dervla Higgins’s contribution for the same county in their quest for All-Ireland camogie honours is highlighted.

“The stand out performers for August were deemed to be Leitrim’s Ailbhe Clancy (LGFA) and Aoife Donoghue of Galway (Camogie) after their final appearances.

“Well done to all of the awards winners. Being honoured by your peers is very special and thanks to the GPA and PwC for their partnership in this scheme.”

Being honoured by your peers is very special and thanks to the GPA and PwC for their partnership in this scheme.”

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said; “When the season gets to the business end of proceedings the question becomes who can perform when the pressure is on? That is why picking up one of these awards is even more special at this time of the year. It shows these players have stood up and been counted when it mattered most. That is something to very proud of.

“To Dervla, Nicola, Paul, Tony, Ailbhe and Aoife, massive congratulations. For some of you this is the icing on the cake, for others, some small consolation for not having the medal you wanted at the end of the season. Good luck now as you return to your clubs.

“Our thanks s always to the GAA for your ongoing partnership in these awards and to PwC who have been a long term friend of inter-county players and employ many GPA members.”

The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership.