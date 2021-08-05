Puppy Re Sure Makes Impression In BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake At Shelbourne Park

Dundalk Winner Droopys Wyatt 66/1 From 80/1
The 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is just over a week away with plenty of ante post support arriving for the recent Trial Stake winners around the country.
Trial Stake winners receive an automatic free entry into the Irish Derby draw with connections getting to experience the thrill of having a runner in the biggest competition of them all. Re Sure for trainer Martin Lanney won the Shelbourne Park version on Saturday night in a time of 29.87 which resulted is his odds being introduced at 66/1 for owner Dave Buckley.
There were plenty of other notable winners with Derby winning trainer Robert Gleeson winning the BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake at Dundalk Stadium with Droopys Wyatt in 29.87 and his odds have already been clipped into 66/1 from 80/1.
Vigorous Buck landed the Limerick Trial Stake in 29.81 with his odds introduced at 100/1. He is a lightly raced two-year-old for Ronny Wuyts with improvement expected having won a race against the brilliant Ballymac Ariel in 28.61 over the 525 yards with Ariel the 12/1 second favourite to pick up the €125,000 prize.
Cork’s winner was the David Harrington trained Ballyboy Deme in 29.82 and is another who has been introduced to the betting at 100/1.
Southern raider Scart Jim won the Trial Stake at Tralee track in 30.16 with his odds at 150/1. He has never been around Shelbourne Park but has 11 wins on his card for Brendan O’Mahony.
Enniscorthy winner Rains Confident and Clonmel winner Knock Skipper are both 200/1, Galway winner Kilbannon Psycho is 100/1 along with Kilkenny winner Trap Joey while Mullingar winner Breffni Commet is 500/1.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Plenty of our BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake winners have never been around Shelbourne Park but one that has is Re Sure who is 66/1 to make the Derby dream come through for Martin Lanney and Dave Buckley. Droopys Wyatt is 66/1 from 80/1 with Vigorous Buck an interesting one at 100/1 having beaten 12/1 shot Ballymac Ariel earlier this year.”
BoyleSports Derby BONUSES
Last Standing Bitch €1,500
Last Standing Owner Trained Greyhound €1,500
Last Standing Syndicate Owned Greyhound €1,500
Last Standing Trial Stake Winner €1,500
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021 ~ BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021, (place terms: 1/4 the first 6)
10 Explosive Boy
12 Ballymac Ariel
14 Dromana Bucko
16 Jackslittlething
20 De Machine
20 Deadly Destroyer
20 Newinn Session
20 Front Amani
25 Knocknaboul Syd
25 Good Cody
25 Billys Diva
25 Ballymac Fairone
25 Scooby Princess
33 Bockos Belly
33 Roxholme Sheikh
33 Romeo Magico
33 Ballymac Merlin
33 Beach Avenue
33 Stonepark Leo
33 Clona Bolt
33 Priceless Jet
33 Great Name That
33 Ballymac Beanie
33 Ballymac Wild
33 Knight Tornado
33 Glengar Bale
33 Deerjet Sydney
33 Ballymac Belvult
33 Singalong Sally
33 Broadstrand Ryan
33 Kilara Icon
33 Skywalker Cilla
33 Crokers Spirit
33 Susie Sapphire
40 Zoom
40 Pierno
40 Serene Ace
50 Epic Hero
50 Dark Devil
50 Knockboy Flight
50 Droopys Yes
50 Rural Star
50 Ritzy Flyer
50 Unlock Unlock
50 Scarty Yank
50 Darbys Delight
50 Skywalker Barry
50 Droopys Fittest
50 Buttsys Bengal
50 Thorn Falcon
50 Coom Leo
50 Storys Peewee
50 Jacob Tashadelek
50 Fast Fit Paddy
50 Amazing Alice
50 Catchmeflying
50 Toolmaker Sydney
66 Agent Stanley
66 Gortkelly Nestor
66 Droopys Good
66 Vipers Buzz
66 Kameko
66 Droopys Wyatt
66 Meenagh Miracle
66 Lisnakill Vernon
66 Kilara Lion
66 Mallogs Marley
66 Re Sure
66 Rannoch Moor
66 Valegro
66 Know All Nick
66 Miss Joss
66 BoyleSportsKing
66 Fabulous Azurra
66 One Time Only
66 Swords Maestro
66 Ballymac Gaybo
66 Amazing Champ
66 Bull Run Norris
66 Newinn Sheedy
66 Indesatchel
66 Deadly Samuri
100 BoyleSportsbingo
100 Galvarino
100 Jaytee Havana
100 Bombardier
100 Navy Blue
100 Hello Hammond
100 No Green Dye
100 Amidus Luke
100 Cricket Wicket
100 Razldazl Peaky
100 Razldazl Monarch
100 Tip Top Taylor
100 Allforthebest
100 Jazz Toes
100 Kilbannon Psycho
100 Vigorous Buck
100 Ballyboy Deme
100 Trap Joey
100 Sweep The Yard
100 Inforapenny
150 Benalmadena Roxy
200 Rains Confident
200 Knock Skipper
500 Breffni Comet