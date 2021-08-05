Puppy Re Sure Makes Impression In BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake At Shelbourne Park

print

Dundalk Winner Droopys Wyatt 66/1 From 80/1

The 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is just over a week away with plenty of ante post support arriving for the recent Trial Stake winners around the country.

Trial Stake winners receive an automatic free entry into the Irish Derby draw with connections getting to experience the thrill of having a runner in the biggest competition of them all. Re Sure for trainer Martin Lanney won the Shelbourne Park version on Saturday night in a time of 29.87 which resulted is his odds being introduced at 66/1 for owner Dave Buckley.

There were plenty of other notable winners with Derby winning trainer Robert Gleeson winning the BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake at Dundalk Stadium with Droopys Wyatt in 29.87 and his odds have already been clipped into 66/1 from 80/1.

Vigorous Buck landed the Limerick Trial Stake in 29.81 with his odds introduced at 100/1. He is a lightly raced two-year-old for Ronny Wuyts with improvement expected having won a race against the brilliant Ballymac Ariel in 28.61 over the 525 yards with Ariel the 12/1 second favourite to pick up the €125,000 prize.

Cork’s winner was the David Harrington trained Ballyboy Deme in 29.82 and is another who has been introduced to the betting at 100/1.

Southern raider Scart Jim won the Trial Stake at Tralee track in 30.16 with his odds at 150/1. He has never been around Shelbourne Park but has 11 wins on his card for Brendan O’Mahony.

Enniscorthy winner Rains Confident and Clonmel winner Knock Skipper are both 200/1, Galway winner Kilbannon Psycho is 100/1 along with Kilkenny winner Trap Joey while Mullingar winner Breffni Commet is 500/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Plenty of our BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake winners have never been around Shelbourne Park but one that has is Re Sure who is 66/1 to make the Derby dream come through for Martin Lanney and Dave Buckley. Droopys Wyatt is 66/1 from 80/1 with Vigorous Buck an interesting one at 100/1 having beaten 12/1 shot Ballymac Ariel earlier this year.”

BoyleSports Derby BONUSES

Last Standing Bitch €1,500

Last Standing Owner Trained Greyhound €1,500

Last Standing Syndicate Owned Greyhound €1,500

Last Standing Trial Stake Winner €1,500

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021 ~ BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021, (place terms: 1/4 the first 6)

10 Explosive Boy

12 Ballymac Ariel

14 Dromana Bucko

16 Jackslittlething

20 De Machine

20 Deadly Destroyer

20 Newinn Session

20 Front Amani

25 Knocknaboul Syd

25 Good Cody

25 Billys Diva

25 Ballymac Fairone

25 Scooby Princess

33 Bockos Belly

33 Roxholme Sheikh

33 Romeo Magico

33 Ballymac Merlin

33 Beach Avenue

33 Stonepark Leo

33 Clona Bolt

33 Priceless Jet

33 Great Name That

33 Ballymac Beanie

33 Ballymac Wild

33 Knight Tornado

33 Glengar Bale

33 Deerjet Sydney

33 Ballymac Belvult

33 Singalong Sally

33 Broadstrand Ryan

33 Kilara Icon

33 Skywalker Cilla

33 Crokers Spirit

33 Susie Sapphire

40 Zoom

40 Pierno

40 Serene Ace

50 Epic Hero

50 Dark Devil

50 Knockboy Flight

50 Droopys Yes

50 Rural Star

50 Ritzy Flyer

50 Unlock Unlock

50 Scarty Yank

50 Darbys Delight

50 Skywalker Barry

50 Droopys Fittest

50 Buttsys Bengal

50 Thorn Falcon

50 Coom Leo

50 Storys Peewee

50 Jacob Tashadelek

50 Fast Fit Paddy

50 Amazing Alice

50 Catchmeflying

50 Toolmaker Sydney

66 Agent Stanley

66 Gortkelly Nestor

66 Droopys Good

66 Vipers Buzz

66 Kameko

66 Droopys Wyatt

66 Meenagh Miracle

66 Lisnakill Vernon

66 Kilara Lion

66 Mallogs Marley

66 Re Sure

66 Rannoch Moor

66 Valegro

66 Know All Nick

66 Miss Joss

66 BoyleSportsKing

66 Fabulous Azurra

66 One Time Only

66 Swords Maestro

66 Ballymac Gaybo

66 Amazing Champ

66 Bull Run Norris

66 Newinn Sheedy

66 Indesatchel

66 Deadly Samuri

100 BoyleSportsbingo

100 Galvarino

100 Jaytee Havana

100 Bombardier

100 Navy Blue

100 Hello Hammond

100 No Green Dye

100 Amidus Luke

100 Cricket Wicket

100 Razldazl Peaky

100 Razldazl Monarch

100 Tip Top Taylor

100 Allforthebest

100 Jazz Toes

100 Kilbannon Psycho

100 Vigorous Buck

100 Ballyboy Deme

100 Trap Joey

100 Sweep The Yard

100 Inforapenny

150 Benalmadena Roxy

200 Rains Confident

200 Knock Skipper

500 Breffni Comet