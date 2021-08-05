Puppy Re Sure Makes Impression In BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake At Shelbourne Park

Dundalk Winner Droopys Wyatt 66/1 From 80/1

The 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is just over a week away with plenty of ante post support arriving for the recent Trial Stake winners around the country.

Trial Stake winners receive an automatic free entry into the Irish Derby draw with connections getting to experience the thrill of having a runner in the biggest competition of them all. Re Sure for trainer Martin Lanney won the Shelbourne Park version on Saturday night in a time of 29.87 which resulted is his odds being introduced at 66/1 for owner Dave Buckley.

There were plenty of other notable winners with Derby winning trainer Robert Gleeson winning the BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake at Dundalk Stadium with Droopys Wyatt in 29.87 and his odds have already been clipped into 66/1 from 80/1.

Vigorous Buck landed the Limerick Trial Stake in 29.81 with his odds introduced at 100/1. He is a lightly raced two-year-old for Ronny Wuyts with improvement expected having won a race against the brilliant Ballymac Ariel in 28.61 over the 525 yards with Ariel the 12/1 second favourite to pick up the €125,000 prize.

Cork’s winner was the David Harrington trained Ballyboy Deme in 29.82 and is another who has been introduced to the betting at 100/1.

Southern raider Scart Jim won the Trial Stake at Tralee track in 30.16 with his odds at 150/1. He has never been around Shelbourne Park but has 11 wins on his card for Brendan O’Mahony.

Enniscorthy winner Rains Confident and Clonmel winner Knock Skipper are both 200/1, Galway winner Kilbannon Psycho is 100/1 along with Kilkenny winner Trap Joey while Mullingar winner Breffni Commet is 500/1.

 Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Plenty of our BoyleSports Derby Trial Stake winners have never been around Shelbourne Park but one that has is Re Sure who is 66/1 to make the Derby dream come through for Martin Lanney and Dave Buckley. Droopys Wyatt is 66/1 from 80/1 with Vigorous Buck an interesting one at 100/1 having beaten 12/1 shot Ballymac Ariel earlier this year.”

BoyleSports Derby BONUSES

Last Standing Bitch €1,500

Last Standing Owner Trained Greyhound €1,500

Last Standing Syndicate Owned Greyhound €1,500

Last Standing Trial Stake Winner €1,500

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021  ~ BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021, (place terms: 1/4 the first 6)

10        Explosive Boy

12        Ballymac Ariel

14        Dromana Bucko

16        Jackslittlething

20        De Machine

20        Deadly Destroyer

20        Newinn Session

20        Front Amani

25        Knocknaboul Syd

25        Good Cody

25        Billys Diva

25        Ballymac Fairone

25        Scooby Princess

33        Bockos Belly

33        Roxholme Sheikh

33        Romeo Magico

33        Ballymac Merlin

33        Beach Avenue

33        Stonepark Leo

33        Clona Bolt

33        Priceless Jet

33        Great Name That

33        Ballymac Beanie

33        Ballymac Wild

33        Knight Tornado

33        Glengar Bale

33        Deerjet Sydney

33        Ballymac Belvult

33        Singalong Sally

33        Broadstrand Ryan

33        Kilara Icon

33        Skywalker Cilla

33        Crokers Spirit

33        Susie Sapphire

40        Zoom

40        Pierno

40        Serene Ace

50        Epic Hero

50        Dark Devil

50        Knockboy Flight

50        Droopys Yes

50        Rural Star

50        Ritzy Flyer

50        Unlock Unlock

50        Scarty Yank

50        Darbys Delight

50        Skywalker Barry

50        Droopys Fittest

50        Buttsys Bengal

50        Thorn Falcon

50        Coom Leo

50        Storys Peewee

50        Jacob Tashadelek

50        Fast Fit Paddy

50        Amazing Alice

50        Catchmeflying

50        Toolmaker Sydney

66        Agent Stanley

66        Gortkelly Nestor

66        Droopys Good

66        Vipers Buzz

66        Kameko

66        Droopys Wyatt

66        Meenagh Miracle

66        Lisnakill Vernon

66        Kilara Lion

66        Mallogs Marley

66        Re Sure

66        Rannoch Moor

66        Valegro

66        Know All Nick

66        Miss Joss

66        BoyleSportsKing

66        Fabulous Azurra

66        One Time Only

66        Swords Maestro

66        Ballymac Gaybo

66        Amazing Champ

66        Bull Run Norris

66        Newinn Sheedy

66        Indesatchel

66        Deadly Samuri

100      BoyleSportsbingo

100      Galvarino

100      Jaytee Havana

100      Bombardier

100      Navy Blue

100      Hello Hammond

100      No Green Dye

100      Amidus Luke

100      Cricket Wicket

100      Razldazl Peaky

100      Razldazl Monarch

100      Tip Top Taylor

100      Allforthebest

100      Jazz Toes

100      Kilbannon Psycho

100      Vigorous Buck

100      Ballyboy Deme

100      Trap Joey

100      Sweep The Yard

100      Inforapenny

150      Benalmadena Roxy

200      Rains Confident

200      Knock Skipper

500      Breffni Comet

