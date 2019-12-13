Proposals To Change Leinster U20 Hurling Championship To Be Discussed In January

A proposal to change the structure of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship for 2020 is to be discussed in January. The new format would see 2 Groups introduced which would guarantee Galway at least 2 and possibly 3 games – this is far removed from this year’s format where Galway had just one game – a semi Final against Kilkenny which they lost.

The proposal would see:

2019 Semi Finalists seeded to 2020 Semi Finals: Kilkenny & Wexford

Other 7 Teams to be divided into 2 Groups (A&B) as Follows:

Beaten 2019 Semi Finalists seeded into each Group: Galway & Offaly

Beaten Quarter Finalists seeded in each Group: Laois & Dublin

Remaining 3 Teams – Ulster Representatives, Carlow & Westmeath divided between the Groups

Quarter Finals:

1. Winner A v Second B

2. Winner B v Second A

Semi Finals:

Winners of 1 & 2 v Kilkenny & Wexford

PROPOSED 2020 Format requires 6 Dates – The 2019 Format needed 5 Dates

U20 players eligible to play Senior Inter County

Third Level Examinations in May

Sean Walsh spoke to Galway U20 Manager Jeff Lynskey about the proposals…