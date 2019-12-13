Proposals To Change Leinster U20 Hurling Championship To Be Discussed In January

A proposal to change the structure of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship for 2020 is to be discussed in January. The new format would see 2 Groups introduced which would guarantee Galway at least 2 and possibly 3 games – this is far removed from this year’s format where Galway had just one game – a semi Final against Kilkenny which they lost.
The proposal would see:
2019 Semi Finalists seeded to 2020 Semi Finals: Kilkenny & Wexford
Other 7 Teams to be divided into 2 Groups (A&B) as Follows:
Beaten 2019 Semi Finalists seeded into each Group: Galway & Offaly
Beaten Quarter Finalists seeded in each Group: Laois & Dublin
Remaining 3 Teams – Ulster Representatives, Carlow & Westmeath divided between the Groups
Quarter Finals:
- 1. Winner A v Second B
- 2. Winner B v Second A
Semi Finals:
Winners of 1 & 2 v Kilkenny & Wexford
PROPOSED 2020 Format requires 6 Dates – The 2019 Format needed 5 Dates
U20 players eligible to play Senior Inter County
Third Level Examinations in May
Sean Walsh spoke to Galway U20 Manager Jeff Lynskey about the proposals…