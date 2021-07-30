Prop San Illo Joins Connacht Rugby

print

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the signing of Irish U20 international prop Sam Illo.



Illo represents Old Wesley RFC and has played at underage level at Leinster Rugby, before going on to feature at tighthead in all five of Ireland’s U20 Six Nations games this summer.



The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will link up with the Connacht squad next week as they continue their pre-season preparations.



Commenting on the newest signing, Head Coach Andy Friend says:



“Sam’s arrival to Connacht is another boost for us ahead of the new season. He was one of Ireland’s standout performers in the U20 Six Nations and has a very bright future ahead of him. I’m confident that at Connacht he will be able to take his game to the next level and give us further options in the front row.”



Sam Illo says he can’t wait to join up with the squad:



“I’m over the moon to be joining Connacht Rugby and I’d like to thank Andy and all the coaches for giving me this opportunity. I’m especially looking forward to linking up with Colm Tucker after working closely with him while with the Ireland U20s. To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started with the rest of the squad.”