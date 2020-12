print

Eoghan Masterson will become the latest Connacht centurion tomorrow after he was named in the starting XV to face Ulster at The Sportsground (k/o 7.35pm)

Masterson made his Connacht debut during the 2013/14 season after representing both the Ireland and Scotland U20s. In recent weeks he has deputised in the second row but will return to his favoured back-row position for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 clash.

William Davies has the details and he also spoke to Connacht Assistant Coach Nigel Carolan.