PRO14 Rugby Announce Postponement Of Connacht v Benetton

The Round 4 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Connacht Rugby and Benetton Rugby has been postponed.



The game was due to take place on Monday, November 2 in Galway, however, Benetton will not be able to travel due to a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19. Public health guidelines in Italy currently prevent the Benetton squad from resuming rugby activities and as a result the fixture cannot take place as planned.



PRO14 Rugby can also confirm that Scarlets, who Benetton played in Round 3, have returned negative results from their PCR testing this week.



PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.

print