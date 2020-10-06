Pro14 Preview – Nigel Carolan Speaks To William Davies

This Saturday evening, Connacht face Cardiff Blues in their second game of the Pro14 at Newport hoping to build on their win over Glasgow Warriors last Saturday at the Sportsground. For Connacht, Cardiff can be sticky opposition and their win over Zebre on Friday last showed that they also have strong ambitions for the coming season.

Connacht Attack Coach Nigel Carolan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies as he looked back on last Saturday’s win and looked ahead to the game with the Blues.

Saturday evening’s game kicks off at 7.35pm with live coverage on Galway Bay FM from 7.30.