Pro14 Preview – Andy Friend Speaks To William Davies

Connacht have named their starting fifteen to face Edinburgh in the Pro14 at the Sportsground.

A result will ensure Connacht finish second in Conference B after already qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.

William Davies has the team news and he then spoke to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend about the team selection and the announcement of the new contracts signed in the Province yesterday.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Galway Bay FM.