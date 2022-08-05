Pro players and Senior Women’s players to visit clubs for Care4Claire cycle

The Care4Claire charity cycle is getting closer, with less than 10 days to go until the cyclists make their way from The Sportsground to Sligo on Saturday 13th August.

The route will see the group travel via Ballinrobe, Ballyhaunis, Frenchpark, Carrick-on-Shannon and Coolaney before they reach Sligo RFC.

We can now confirm that 40 of the Professional team and 9 of the Senior Women’s team will be present along the route at each stop. We can also confirm the times they will be at each stop.

At these stops attendees will get an opportunity for photos and autographs with the players.

Ballinrobe RFC – 8.30am – 9.30am

Conor Fitzgerald

Ava Ryder

Matthew Burke

Grace Browne Moran

Josh Murphy

Jessica Loftus

Paul Boyle

Mary Healy

Sean Masterson

Muireann Cawley

Colm Reilly

Rebecca Gavin

Grant Stewart

Frenchpark – 11.30am – 1.30pm

Denis Buckley

Mary Healy

Jack Aungier

Noreen Cassidy

Conor Oliver

David Hawkshaw

Caolin Blade

Shane Bolton

Oran McNulty

Jordan Duggan

Carrick-on-Shannon – 1.30pm – 3pm

Gavin Thornbury

Mary Healy

Shane Delahunt

Byron Ralston

Kieran Marmion

Darragh Murray

Shane Jennings

Cathal Forde

Sam Illo

Adam Byrne

Coolaney Community Park – 3pm – 4pm

Peter Dooley

Mary Healy

Tom Daly

Nicole Fowley

Shamus Hurley-Langton

Oisin McCormack

Tiernan O’Halloran

John Porch

Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Sligo RFC – 4.30pm – 7pm

Jack Carty

Mary Healy

Ciaran Booth

Nicole Fowley

Alex Wootton

Shannon Touhey

Dylan Tierney-Martin

Jarrad Butler

Diarmuid Kilgallen

Oisin Dowling

Niall Murray