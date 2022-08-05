Pro players and Senior Women’s players to visit clubs for Care4Claire cycle

The Care4Claire charity cycle is getting closer, with less than 10 days to go until the cyclists make their way from The Sportsground to Sligo on Saturday 13th August.
The route will see the group travel via Ballinrobe, Ballyhaunis, Frenchpark, Carrick-on-Shannon and Coolaney before they reach Sligo RFC.
We can now confirm that 40 of the Professional team and 9 of the Senior Women’s team will be present along the route at each stop. We can also confirm the times they will be at each stop.
At these stops attendees will get an opportunity for photos and autographs with the players.
Ballinrobe RFC – 8.30am – 9.30am
Conor Fitzgerald
Ava Ryder
Matthew Burke
Grace Browne Moran
Josh Murphy
Jessica Loftus
Paul Boyle
Mary Healy
Sean Masterson
Muireann Cawley
Colm Reilly
Rebecca Gavin
Grant Stewart
Frenchpark – 11.30am – 1.30pm
Denis Buckley
Mary Healy
Jack Aungier
Noreen Cassidy
Conor Oliver
David Hawkshaw
Caolin Blade
Shane Bolton
Oran McNulty
Jordan Duggan
Carrick-on-Shannon – 1.30pm – 3pm
Gavin Thornbury
Mary Healy
Shane Delahunt
Byron Ralston
Kieran Marmion
Darragh Murray
Shane Jennings
Cathal Forde
Sam Illo
Adam Byrne
Coolaney Community Park – 3pm – 4pm
Peter Dooley
Mary Healy
Tom Daly
Nicole Fowley
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Oisin McCormack
Tiernan O’Halloran
John Porch
Dominic Robertson-McCoy
Sligo RFC – 4.30pm – 7pm
Jack Carty
Mary Healy
Ciaran Booth
Nicole Fowley
Alex Wootton
Shannon Touhey
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Jarrad Butler
Diarmuid Kilgallen
Oisin Dowling
Niall Murray