Preview: The Address UCC Glanmire seek win to claim MissQuote.ie Super League title

Race for end of season playoff spots hots up in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell hoping his to “grind out a result” against DCU Mercy on Sunday, with his side just one win away from clinching the MissQuote.ie Super League title. The Cork club are three points clear at the top with two games remaining, but also have a superior head-to-head over second-placed Singleton SuperValu Brunell.

Mark Scannell knows that if they’re to pick up a win at DCU Mercy, it’ll be hard-earned. “It’s great to be involved in the business end of the season trying to win the league, but we are under no illusions there is no more difficult assignment than DCU Mercy in their own gym. Mark (Ingle) has been doing a marvellous job over there for as long as I’m involved and this year when you consider the players he’s lost, it may be as good as he’s ever done. They constantly grind out results and are the best defensive team in the country. We prepare for DCU Mercy games like no other and we will have to be at our very best to get a result up there. Saying that, our players have put it an unbelievable effort this year there is a great belief in the group and they are very focused, so if we can do a good job defensively and find a bit of rhythm offensively. Hopefully we can grind out a result, but it’s the best and worst place to go to try to close out a league, it should be another typical battle between two clubs with great tradition in this competition.”

DCU Mercy have won their last four games in a row, including a 62-53 success at Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Tuesday. Head coach Mark Ingle is hoping that momentum will carry into this weekend. “This should be a great game for any women’s Super League fan to go to. Some of the best players in the league are on view. Glanmire have been the top team in the league this season, particularly with Claire Melia making a huge difference to their squad, but we have been playing well of late, so it should be very exciting.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell are the only club who can overhaul The Address UCC Glanmire, but they need maximum points from their next two games and hope that other results go in their favour too. Next up for Tim O’Halloran’s side is a home game with Killester. “It’s hard to believe, but Sunday is out last home league game and it’s going to be another tough fight against a Killester side who have a lot of weapons on offence. Last week was a great performance from the girls (at WIT Waterford Wilcats) and if they can repeat that we hopefully can get another win.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony is looking for a response after falling to a 101-77 home defeat to Singleton SuperValu Brunell last time out. “We go to Fr. Mathews on Saturday on the back of two defeats. We have not been up to the level expected and we will need to vastly improve if we are to cause Fr. Mathews any issues. They have taken some big scalps during the year and on their day are capable of beating anyone. We are eager for this game to show we have that we have learned from our past mistakes.”

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, head coach Liam Culloty said: “We’re really looking forward to our home game this weekend. Liffey have had a very busy schedule over the last two weeks with some midweek games, so they are in a great rhythm. We will be looking at improving on last week’s performance away to Killester and hopefully put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics assistant coach Suzanne Maguire will be taking charge for the game, as Ioannis Liapakis is absent. “Traveling away from home looking for a result is a challenge in this league. I expect Castleisland to be one of the toughest battles we will face all season. St. Mary’s have been hugely competitive in all their games, their record perhaps not reflective of that fact and we are under no illusions that this will be a very difficult game for us. We are coming off the back of a couple of close defeats, but performance-wise we have been moving in the right direction, so it’s a big game for us and one we will be looking to get over the line”, Maguire said.

Trinity Meteors host IT Carlow Basketball, head coach Vincent O’Keeffe is certainly not underestimating the threat posed by their opponents. “It’s our last home game of the season and it’s very important to us that we finish our season off strongly. We felt we didn’t do ourselves justice last week against Liffey Celtics, considering the way we have been improving over the last month, so we need to get back on track against Carlow this weekend. In spite of their record so far, Carlow have shown great resilience throughout and have put in some impressive performances, none more so than last week against Fr. Mathew’s where they were 17 up at half-time. Their Americans have been extremely consistent and pose a real threat so we will have to show a greater resolve and improvement than last week to come out on top.”

Martin Conroy, IT Carlow Basketball head coach, added: “Trinity Meteors beat us pretty convincingly in Carlow before Christmas and are stacked with some great talent. Our girls have been fighting unbelievably hard over the last couple of months and they’re playing some great basketball. This should be a good game to watch.”

C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly believes their game with Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will offer a good measure of his team as the InsureMyVan.ie Super League playoffs draw closer. O’Reilly is glad to see Roy Downey and Cian Heaphy return in the fold, after both made their senior international debuts last week. “It was great to get our internationals Roy (Downey) and Cian (Heaphy) back, as they brought an added intensity to our sessions coming off their big win Sunday. We also got a nice bit of work done while they were away, as all focus now is on the playoffs. We have three games to prepare over the next two weeks, looking to put ourselves in the best position possible to make a run. Ballincollig are first up for us and they will give us a good view of where we are at, as they have been the pace-setters all season in our conference.”

Kieran O’Sullivan also has two internationals returning, the Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach said: “It was great to have Adrian (O’Sullivan) and Keelan (Cairns) back after excursion with Ireland. There is great anticipation playing Neptune in Neptune stadium. It’s the first time in our Super League history playing there. They have very solid professionals and have a lot of experience, so it will be a real test for the lads and one we are really looking forward to.”

North Conference leaders DBS Éanna were 89-83 winners over second-placed Belfast Star last weekend, they face a trip to Killester next. Killester are on a three-game winning run, head coach Brian O’Malley gave his thoughts ahead of the game. “Very excited to get in action after last week. Éanna had a big game against (Belfast) Star, so we’ll have to make sure we are alert right from the outset. We had a good battle in their place at the start of the campaign, but both teams are very different now. We will have our work cut out to limit their firepower, they have so many options, potentially five or six guys who could claim to be number one options on a different team. We had a good week of training and hopefully will have a few guys back who have been nursing some bumps and bruises”, O’Malley said.

Belfast Star will be looking for victory over UCD Marian to secure second spot in the North Conference. Adrian Fulton’s side were on a five-game winning run before last weekend’s defeat to DBS Éanna, form which earned Fulton the InsureMyVan.ie Super League coach of the month. The Belfast Star head coach is eager to get back to winning ways. “We are looking to bounce back after our loss last week, but it will be another massive challenge. UCD are loaded with experience and talent, so we will need to be at our very best. We still need one win to secure second spot and get that home advantage in the quarter-finals.”

UCD Marian just need one more win to secure their playoff spot in the North Conference and finish ahead of Griffith College Templeogue. Mark Keenan’s side need to win both of their remaining games and hope that UCD Marian fail to pick up a victory. Griffith College Templeogue host Bright DCU Saints this weekend and Keenan knows it’s crunch time for his side. “A must-win game for us this weekend against the Saints in order to keep our chances alive of making the playoffs. We do need other results to go our way also, but we must take care of business ourselves. We’ll keep fighting to the end. We cannot take the Saints for granted, as they are a better team than their record suggests.”

Gareth Winders, Bright DCU Saints head coach, added: “We are expecting a tough game from Templeogue. They are having a mixed season, but if you look at their players and the fact they are led by one of the best coaches in the game, Mark Keenan, they are always capable of winning games. For ourselves we continue to focus on our process and we are seeing a lot of positives from that. Paul Ryan, who is U18, has stepped up for us this season and has shown he is capable at competing at any level. Our more experienced players have shone through for us and lead by example in a tough season. There is more to come from this squad of players who continue to improve and impress week in and week out.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are second in South Conference, they have a Kerry derby at Team 360 Financial Killorglin knowing a win will secure a home quarter-final in the league playoffs. Head coach John Dowling is calling for consistency from his team as they head into the closing stages of the season. “Coming to the business end of the season where every game matters and no more so than a local derby game against Killorglin. We played them in first game of the season and a lot has changed since then. We are looking for solid team performance and we know that anything less in Killorglin and they will punish. We have challenged our guys for consistency, so at this stage in the season it’s really the players that decide the performance and the outcome.”

Team 360 Financial Killorglin head coach Declan Wall added: “Nice way to finish off our home games with the local derby against Tralee. This season has been a year of transition for us, with the squad being so young and sometimes it has been a tough road and sometimes tough lessons, but I think what we have done this season is blood these players and given them a lot of time to adjust to Super League life and hopefully it will now stand to us going forward in the years to come. Saturday night gives us an opportunity to go out there and try and give it a good go and push Tralee to the limit. It would be nice for all involved if we could pull one out of the bag to finish on positive note, before we head to Moycullen on the last day of the season.”

There’s a Galway derby too, as Moycullen host NUIG Maree on Sunday. John Cunningham, Moycullen head coach is hoping to snap a four-game losing streak. “It’s been a difficult season in lots of ways and, after finally getting some deserved points on the board in January, we really struggled in February. In our defence, we came up against four of the best teams in the league on top of their game but, that said, our performance wasn’t of the required level. March is a new month and playing NUIG will hopefully bring its own momentum. We came out the wrong side of a tight contest back in October where we had a shot to win at the end. I’d happily take that scenario again, as long as the shot dropped! Whatever happens, with three home games over the next two weekends, we’ll be aiming to give our loyal supporters a performance that gives them something to shout about as we sign off on the season.”

NUIG Maree won 70-68 when the sides last faced each other and NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley, is calling for his side to be fully focussed throughout if they’re to take the win. “We’re looking forward to getting back into the Kingfisher this weekend against Moycullen. We’ve done the trips to Kerry now and coming back to Galway we’ve learned a few lessons from both of the games. The Galway derby is always an exciting, edge of the seat kind of game and I expect nothing less. Moycullen on their day can beat anyone, as we saw against Killester, so anything but complete concentration will put us in a difficult spot. That being said, we’ve proven that when we play as a team both offensively and defensively we’re up there with the best. Hopefully now the crowd will fill the bleachers to try turn this away game into a home one!”

The MissQuote.ie Division 1, the League semi-final’s sees South Conference winners NUIG Mystics host North Conference runners up Griffith College Templeogue, in a repeat of the Division 1 Cup final. North Conference champions Ulster University host South Conference runners up Portlaoise Panthers.

There is a WNLC Cup semi-final double header at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday, with Phoenix Rockets facing Limerick Sport Huskies at 4pm and Swords Thunder against Limerick Celtics at 6pm.

It’s a busy schedule in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 UCC Demons defeated Limerick Celtics 106-105 in an overtime thriller on Wednesday, after the sides had finished level at 92 points apiece.

The action continues on Friday with IT Carlow playing the first of their weekend games by hosting Limerick Celtics, before a trip to UCC Demons on Sunday. There are six games on Saturday, Ulster University take on Titans BC, McGowan’s Tolka Rovers will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they host North Conference leaders EJ Sligo All-Stars and push for a top four spot to secure a place in the Division 1 quarter-finals. Third placed Grand Hotel Malahide will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce when they host fourth-placed Abbey Seals Dublin Lions,

Elsewhere in-form Fr. Mathews will be seeking a fifth win on the trot at WIT Vikings, while Portlaoise Panthers host Limerick Celtics and it’s a local derby as Scotts Lakers Killarney face Killarney Cougars.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures

Saturday 5th March

Griffith College Templeogue v Bright DCU Saints – Nord Anglia International School, 17.00

C&S Neptune v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig – Neptune Stadium, 18.30

UCD Marian v Belfast Star – UCD Sports Centre, 19.00

Killester v DBS Éanna – IWA Clontarf, 19.00

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors – Killorglin Sports Complex, 19.15

Sunday 6th March

Moycullen v NUIG Maree – NUIG Sports Centre, 16.00

MissQuote.ie Super League result

Tuesday 1st March

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 53-62 DCU Mercy

MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures

Saturday 5th March

Trinity Meteors v IT Carlow – Trinity Sports Hall, 14.30

Fr. Mathews v WIT Waterford Wildcats – Fr. Mathews Arena, 17.00

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics – Castleisland CC, 18.30

Sunday 6th March

DCU Mercy v The Address UCC Glanmire – DCU Arena, 14.30

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Killester – Parochial Hall, 14.45

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – League Semi-Final fixtures

Saturday 5th March

NUIG Mystics v Griffith College Templeogue – Ballinfoile Castlegar (BCNC), 5pm

Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers – UUJ, 7.30pm

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – WNLC Cup Semi-Final fixtures

Saturday 5th March

Phoenix Rockets v Limerick Sport Huskies – National Basketball Arena, 4pm

Swords Thunder v Limerick Celtics – National Basketball Arena, 6pm

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 result

Wednesday 2nd March

Limerick Celtics 105-106 UCC Demons (after OT, 92-92 full-time)

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 fixtures

Friday 4th March

IT Carlow v Limerick Celtics – Barrow Centre, 20.00

Saturday 5th March

Ulster University v Titans BC – UUJ, 17.00

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers v EJ Sligo All-Stars – Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 18.00

Grand Hotel Malahide v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions – Malahide Community School, 19.00

WIT Vikings v Fr. Mathews – Carrickpherrish Sports Hall, 19.00

Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Celtics – St. Mary’s, 19.00

Scotts Lakers Killarney v Killarney Cougars – Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 19.30

Sunday 6th March

UCC Demons v IT Carlow – Mardyke Arena, 15.00