PREVIEW | Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan

Republic of Ireland welcome Azerbaijan to the Aviva Stadium, the first international to be played in front of supporters since the start of the pandemic.

Ireland returned to Dublin following the 2-1 defeat to Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a heart-breaking late brace to seal the win for the home side.

Stephen Kenny’s side will look to seal their first win of the campaign against Azerbaijan ahead of the match against Serbia on Tuesday, September 7

Match Details

Fixture: Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan

Date: Saturday, September 4

Kick-off: 5pm

Competition: FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers – European Qualifiers

TV: RTE & Sky Sports

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for the Azerbaijan and Serbia games are available here.

Match Officials

Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Assistant 1: Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Assistant 2: Erwan Christophe Finjean (FRA)

Fourth official: Mikaël Lesage (FRA)

Video Assistant Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (FRA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Mikael Berchebru (FRA)

Team News

Callum Robinson, Alan Browne and Liam Scales trained with the squad at the Aviva Stadium earlier today (Friday, September 3) and are in contention. Defenders Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins have been withdrawn from the squad through injury.

What he said – Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

“It will be a proud moment for the players with the fans back,” said Stephen Kenny.

“We have handed many young players their debuts recently but in empty stadia and it is not comparable. They will have their families and their friends there tomorrow night and those who have been on their football journey with them. They will be very proud.

“It will be a different challenge from Portugal but once we can’t take lightly.”

Watch the full press conference with Stephen Kenny here…

What he said – Ireland defender Matt Doherty

“I am a player who needs the crowd back. It is a game changer for me when there are fans there and it helps bring us to a different level.

“The home fans will make a big difference for us against Azerbaijan and Serbia and will be a real positive for us.

“We’ve got to build on the performance in midweek and get a result which we need to kick-start the campaign really.

“We want to get going and the lads are eager to get points on the board so we’ll be going all out for the win.”

Watch the full press conference with Matt Doherty here…

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)