Preview: InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National League

Three teams still unbeaten in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Griffith College Templeogue, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will all put their unbeaten InsureMyVan.ie Super League records on the line this weekend.

Griffith College Templeogue have a Dublin derby against Killester to contend with, head coach Mark Keenan is looking for a response following their InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup exit at the hands of NUIG Maree, a game which they lost 85-83. “I’m looking forward to our first home game of the season in Nord Anglia against Killester. Killester have hit some great form in their last few games and are a very talented and experienced side. We will be looking to bounce back to form after last week’s Cup game.”

Brian O’Malley, Killester head coach added: “We’re looking forward to the weekend, Templeogue are always a massive challenge and we’ve had a number of back-and-forth battles down through the last few years. We’ll have to be very sharp to curb the influence of (Jason) Killeen and (Lorcan) Murphy, but such is their quality they’ve lots of weapons that can hurt you.”

NUIG Maree have picked up just a single league win so far, next up is Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. “Again we’ve got a massive game this weekend. No more than when we played Neptune and Ballincollig, they’re going to be a very tough team. They dispatched of Ballincollig last weekend and are unbeaten for a reason. With John (Dowling) they’ve a good coach and have some good players at their disposal.” Charlie Crowley said.

“The lads put in a great shift last weekend for the majority of the game. But they’ll have to match that, or even better it, again this weekend against this opposition. The guys have trained hard again this week and with the tremendous support we’ll have in the Kingfisher we hope to put on another good performance.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were 74-66 winners over Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the InsureMyHouse Pat Duffy National Cup last weekend, John Dowling thinks his side are in for a testing encounter in Galway. “It will be a tough game for us on the road, they have been competitive in every game they have played and last weekend beating the Cup holders (Griffith College Templeogue) just shows how good they are. They have recruited very well, backed up with one of the best point guards in the league Eoin (Rockall), it will be a tall order for us, but we’re hoping to be there or there abouts going down the stretch.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig are away at Moycullen on Sunday, head coach Kieran O’Sullivan stated: “We are looking forward to getting back to the league this weekend. We have huge respect for Moycullen, their culture of developing players, coaching philosophy and a tough game on Sunday is guaranteed. We are under no illusions that this represents a serious challenge and one we have being preparing hard this week. We want to maintain our unbeaten league record.”

Moycullen head coach, John Cunningham is hoping lessons have been learned from when they faced the same opponents in pre-season: “Looking forward to the game. With the (National) Cup bye we had a chance to get a good squad scrimmage in last weekend and we got a lot of value out of that. We played them in pre-season and they have a lot of quality. They really threw us out of rhythm offensively that day, but we’ve worked hard on our structure since. Sunday will tell how far we’ve come. We’re hoping for a good turnout and will be pushing hard for a win to get us off the mark.”

DBS Éanna host UCD Marian in another Dublin derby at the weekend. The home side will be buoyed by last weekend’s 98-69 win at Belfast Star in the Cup, their head coach Darren McGovern gave his thoughts ahead of the game. “UCD have the firepower to beat anybody in this Conference and League. They gave us a huge lesson in pre-season when missing a lot of key players, so we need to be on top form just to compete with them. I am looking forward to another packed out Colaiste Éanna gym on Saturday night and I’m hoping we end up on the right side of the result.”

Josko Srzic said: “Éanna are coming back from two big wins in last two games, playing in front of their home crowd, so I am expecting tough and physical game. We had a weekend off to work more, and we will try to improve on some things coming into next game.”

Bright DCU Saints are still awaiting their first InsureMyVan.ie Super League win, they host Belfast Star who’ve won just one of their three league games so far. Both sides are also coming off the back of round 1 eliminations in the Cup too.

Gareth Winders, Bright DCU Saints head coach, said: “After a disappointing (InsureMyHouse.ie) National Cup exit we are looking to get back to league action. We want to continue to work on our game and start to lift our performances. Star are an experienced team with a top coach and will present us with another challenge.”

Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton also looked ahead to the tie. “It’s a big game for us. DCU like ourselves have got off to a slow start. We are hoping to bounce back from a poor performance last weekend in the Cup. We know that DCU will fancy their chances, particularly at home. They are always a tough proposition and we simply have to be better to compete at this level.”

C&S Neptune host Team 360 Financial Killorglin. Both sides have just a single win to their names from their opening three games and will be eager to improve that record. Colin O’Reilly, C&S Neptune head coach, gave his thoughts ahead of the encounter: “Last week break gave us a nice chance to review and refresh after our first block of games. We have been able to build away from the spotlight, but everyone wants to play more games, so the break has brought extra enthusiasm to the group ahead of this weekend. To start the season we have had a number of young players really step up and give us fantastic individual performances which we hope will carry through to rest of the season.

“Going into game against Killorglin we know we are facing a well-coached team, who can hurt you from a number of positions, meaning we have to be ready to adapt to the various situations they will throw at us. Cork v Kerry games always bring out the best in teams and after spending an enjoyable season coaching Killorglin two years ago, I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.”

Declan Wall, Team 360 Financial Killorglin head coach said: “We are looking forward to the challenge. After our home win against Moycullen last time out, we are now hoping to follow that up with a good performance against a well-coached team in Neptune. If we perform like we have been in the last few weeks it should give us every chance of getting our first away win of the season. Sessions have gone well this week and after the bye in the cup last week we are looking forward to getting back on court again this coming weekend.”

First up in the MissQuote.ie Super League is Friday’s game between The Address UCC Glanmire and IT Carlow Basketball. Mark Scannell’s side were impressive in their InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup 102-61 win over defending champions Killester last weekend and Mark Scannell is eager to build on that performance, but is wary of the threat that IT Carlow pose following their recent addition of Lauren LePlant. “It’s good to get back to league action after the Cup. Carlow have improved greatly with the addition of their new American, so we are expecting a great game in Upper Glanmire (Sports Hall) tomorrow night. We have a few injuries, so hopefully we get through this weekend and rest and recuperate during the international break and get ready for the really important third of the season.”

IT Carlow Basketball are yet to pick up a win this season, but head coach Martin Conroy remains upbeat. “We know the challenge that lies ahead of us. Glanmire showed in the Cup game against Killester just how awesome a team they are. We have prepared well this week and our girls are getting to know each other a lot better now, this won’t be easy, but at this level it shouldn’t be easy. “

Killester face a trip to DCU Mercy, head coach Karl Kilbride is looking for a reaction from his players. “Sunday is going to be a tough game. DCU are a big, physical side with two good Americans and an excellent coach. They’re always one of the best defensive teams in the league and this year is no different. We were incredibly disappointed with our performance last weekend, but we know we’re a lot better than what we showed and we’re hoping to bounce back this weekend. DCU is a really difficult place to pick up a win, but for us the performance is probably the most important element this weekend. Have we learned our lesson and have we improved on last week? We’ve had a good week in training, but Sunday will tell.”

DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle stated: “DCU Mercy are looking forward to Sunday’s game against Killester, who bring a team full of 3-point shooters to DCU. Killester play an exciting brand of basketball and it should be a great game.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats are among five teams with a 3-1 record from their four games in the league, thanks to their 78-55 MissQuote.ie Super League win over IT Carlow on Sunday, head coach Tommy O’Mahony, is still looking for more from his squad ahead of their game with Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s. “Another tough game ahead, St. Mary’s have shown they are able to compete at this level, so we need to be ready for the challenge they bring, after a disappointing performance in our last game we need to be in tune to what threats they bring in order to get over the line.”

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s have just one win from their four league games so far, head coach Liam Culloty, spoke ahead of the upcoming contest. “We are looking forward to the challenge ahead. They have started the season very well and have a nice mix of Irish players and American talent. We will be focusing on ourselves and looking to improve on last weekend as always.”

Trinity Meteors host Singleton SuperValu Brunell. Edel Thornton played a vital role in Trinity Meteors’ promotion to the Super League and head coach Vincent O’Keeffe is looking forward to welcoming the Irish international back to the Trinity Sports Hall: “Saturday’s home game against Brunell is a special occasion. Not only is it against a team, who are flying high at the top of the table, but it marks the first return of Edel Thornton, who gave fantastic service to our club while she was with us. We are well aware of Edel’s qualities, and indeed of the whole Brunell team, but we are looking forward to the challenge and hoping to register our first home win of the season.”

Tim O’Halloran, Singleton SuperValu Brunell head coach said: “We are really looking forward to getting back to action after a weekend off, we travel to Trinity with respect, as they have a very good young team and coach and all we can do is focus on ourself and keep improving game by game.”

Fr. Mathews will be eager to get off the mark when they host Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, head coach Niamh Dwyer said “We have prepared well for our visitors Liffey Celtics this week. We are looking forward to playing on our home court and getting stuck into what should be a exciting game.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics head coach Yiannis Liapakis isn’t underestimating his opponents. “Saturday’s game against Fr. Mathews is going to be a very difficult and physical game. The 0-4 record they have so far does not correspond to their true value as a team – they’re way better than that and everybody knows it. So right now we’re trying to prepare as best possible and looking forward to a very exciting basketball battle”

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures

Friday 5th November

The Address UCC Glanmire v IT Carlow Basketball (Upper Glanmire Sports Hall) 1945

Saturday 6th November

Trinity Meteors v Singleton SuperValu Brunell (Trinity Sports Hall) 1430

Fr. Mathews v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics (Fr. Mathews Arena) 1700

WIT Waterford Wildcats v Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s (Mercy SS Waterford) 1900

Sunday 7th November

DCU Mercy v Killester (DCU Arena) 1430

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures

Saturday 6th November

C&S Neptune v Team 360 Financial Killorglin (Neptune Stadium) 1830

DBS Éanna v UCD Marian (Colaiste Éanna) 1900

Bright DCU Saints v Belfast Star (DCU Sports Complex) 1900

NUIG Maree v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (NUIG Sports Centre) 1900

Griffith College Templeogue v Killester (Nord Anglia International School) 1945

Sunday 7th November

Moycullen BC v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig (NUIG Sports Centre) 1500

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures

Saturday 6th November

Griffith College Templeogue v Portlaoise Panthers (Nord Anglia International School) 1700

Marble City Hawks v Phoenix Rockets (O’Loughlins GAA Club) 1700

Sunday 7th November

Tipperary Knights v Swords Thunder (Presentation Secondary, Thurles) 1500

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures

Saturday 6th November

McGowans Tolka Rovers v Titans (Tolka Rovers Sports Complex) 1800

LYIT Donegal v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions (LYIT) 1800

Grand Hotel Malahide v Drogheda Wolves (Malahide Community School) 1900

WIT Vikings v Scotts Lakers Killarney (Carrickpherish Sports Hall) 1900

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Ulster University (Mercy College) 1930

Killarney Cougars v Limerick Celtics (Presentation Gym Killarney) 1930

Fr. Mathews v Portlaoise Panthers (Fr. Mathews Arena) 1945