Galway Bay FM

3 September 2024

~2 minutes read

Preview – Galway United Vs Treaty United FC

Share story:
Preview – Galway United Vs Treaty United FC

Galway United Women have a crucial midweek fixture against Treaty United FC of Limerick on Wednesday at 7.30pm to close the gap to league leaders Athlone Town FC to just 3 points.

Both sides are coming off weekend victories against FAI Cup semi-finalists, Treaty United having beaten Cork City in dominant fashion away from home 3-0. While Galway beat Sligo Rovers in Eamon Deacy Park 2-1, thanks to goals from Amanda Smith and Emma Doherty. The sides also share a similar run in form with 3 wins and 2 losses each in their last 5 matches and both teams having a nominee for August’s Player of the Month, Galway’s Julie-Ann Russell and Treaty’s Danielle Steer.

Treaty United sit lower on the table in 8th place with 17 points in 15 matches while Galway are chasing the top 2 spots in the league with 28 points in 13 matches.

Galway United are unbeaten against Treaty United in their last 8 league meetings, and they will look to extend this impressive record against the Limerick side to be within one point of second place Shelbourne with a game in hand. This would leave them a chance to climb to 2nd position in the league when they face Wexford in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening.

Manager Phil Trill told John Mulligan that it is a massive game for the team.

Share story:

Galway Hurling Championship Tables

This weekend will see the last round of group games in the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Galway Hurling Championships. All is to play for going into t...

Micheal Donoghue Ratified As Galway Senior Hurling Manager - The Reaction

Micheal Donoghue has been ratified as Galway Senior Hurling manager on a four year term. The announcement has just been made following a meeting of the Ga...

Over The Line - The Stephanie Dowling-Folan Interview

Former Galwegians, Connacht and Ireland Women’s player Stephanie Dowling-Folan was the special guest on Over The Line on Monday night. She spoke to ...

F1 Latest With Darragh Canning Of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning joined John to talk about the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the latest in driver news and Conor Daly’s amazing podium in Indycar!...