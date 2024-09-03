Preview – Galway United Vs Treaty United FC

Share story:

Galway United Women have a crucial midweek fixture against Treaty United FC of Limerick on Wednesday at 7.30pm to close the gap to league leaders Athlone Town FC to just 3 points.

Both sides are coming off weekend victories against FAI Cup semi-finalists, Treaty United having beaten Cork City in dominant fashion away from home 3-0. While Galway beat Sligo Rovers in Eamon Deacy Park 2-1, thanks to goals from Amanda Smith and Emma Doherty. The sides also share a similar run in form with 3 wins and 2 losses each in their last 5 matches and both teams having a nominee for August’s Player of the Month, Galway’s Julie-Ann Russell and Treaty’s Danielle Steer.

Treaty United sit lower on the table in 8th place with 17 points in 15 matches while Galway are chasing the top 2 spots in the league with 28 points in 13 matches.

Galway United are unbeaten against Treaty United in their last 8 league meetings, and they will look to extend this impressive record against the Limerick side to be within one point of second place Shelbourne with a game in hand. This would leave them a chance to climb to 2nd position in the league when they face Wexford in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening.

Manager Phil Trill told John Mulligan that it is a massive game for the team.