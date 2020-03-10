Preview: Galway United vs Athlone Town (EA Sports Cup)

Galway United switch focus to the EA SPORTS Cup on Tuesday evening when the Tribesmen entertain Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

Alan Murphy’s side will look to get their first win of the season on the board when they face the Midland outfit in the club’s first home game of the 2020 season.

Both sides will be bidding to bounce back from disappointing outcomes at the weekend. United drew 0-0 away to Wexford and Athlone Town lost a five goal thriller in difficult conditions at St. Colman’s Park.



ALAN MURPHY WANTS HIS PLAYERS TO STICK A HAND UP AND IMPRESS AGAINST ATHLONE TOWN

“There’s players waiting for a chance to impress and get valuable time,” Murphy explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie.

“It’s important they’re given an opportunity. We will field a strong side either way and we’ll be looking for the players to perform and win the game.

“We didn’t get the win against Wexford at the weekend, so we know it’s important with the two home games coming that we put down a marker in terms of performance and hopefully results also.”

TEAM NEWS

United are without Jack Lynch (illness), Conor Melody (knee), Vinny Faherty (knee), Kevin Horgan (concussion) and Mikey Place (leg) for the Athlone Town game.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Assistant: Declan Toland

Assistant: Alan Sherlock

Fourth Official: Marc Lynch