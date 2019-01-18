Presenting Percy To Return Next Week In Gowran Park

Presenting Percy is set to return on Thursday 24th of January over hurdles at Gowran Park. The Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite has not ran since winning the RSA Chase by seven lengths ten months ago but looks set to get his preferable conditions in the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

The Craughwell man, Pat Kelly has trained eight year old Presenting Percy but has missed a couple of possible targets last month – the Savills Chase at Leopardstown and the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown due to the ground conditions.