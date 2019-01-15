Presentation girls make in 3 Connacht titles in a row

Presentation College, Tuam 1-12 Scoil Bhríde Mercy, Tuam 2-7

Late points from Aoife O’Rourke and Caoimhe Moran helped Presentation College Tuam make it three Lidl PPS Connacht senior titles in a row with a hard fought victory over Mercy, Tuam at Tuam Stadium this afternoon. Pres were playing against the breeze in the first half and led at the break 1-6 to 0-5. The goal came midway through the half from a great individual effort from Aoife Coen. The Mercy had started with two early points courtesy of Clodagh Lyons and Sophie Healy but Pres replied with four consecutive pointed frees by Laura McTigue. Lorraine Meehan pulled two back for the Mercy but then Caoimhe Moran and Aoife O’Rourke (f) made it 1-6 to 0-4 in favour of the Pres, with the Mercy picking off a late point just before the break from Lorraine Meehan to go in 4 points in arrears. HT Presentation 1-6 Mercy 0-5

There was a hectic start to the second half with early points for the Pres by Ciara O’Malley and Laura McTigue either side of an effort by the Mercy’s Sophie Healy to leave the Pres in front 1-8 to 0-6. Then Ciara Moloney’s close in free dipped under the crossbar despite a despairing touch by the Pres defense and when the Pres lost Rebecca Collins, to a yellow card, Mercy took control. Substitute Roisin Delaney was awarded a penalty and Lorraine Meehan converted to give the Mercy the the lead 2-6 to 1-8. Pres responded like true champions with points from Aoife Coen and an Aoife O’Rourke free to regain the lead as the game entered added time. As the excitement reached fever pitch, Sarah Kirrane pointed for the Mercy to draw the sides level but there was a further twist to this epic tale as Rebecca Collins returned for the Pres after her sin-binning to win a free which Aoife O’Rourke pointed to give the Pres the lead and when Caoimhe Moran kicked the insurance point the Pres had won the day on a marvelous advertisement for Ladies football.

Presentation Tuam: Emma Glynn, Hannah McHugh, Louise Coen, Laura O’Dea, Emily O’Connor, Chelsie Crowe, Aoife Kilcommins, Ciara O’Malley (0-1), Caoimhe Moran (0-2), Rebecca Collins, Aoife O’Rourke (0-3), Shauna O’Shaughnessy, Aoife Coen (1-1), Laura McTigue (0-5), Aoibhinn Lowry

Mercy Tuam: Karen Connolly, Anna Walsh, Clodagh Creavan, Sarah Kirrane (0-1), Gillian Tynan, Emer Roache, Hannah Hession, Aoife Molloy, Sophie Healy (0-2), Aoibheann Costello, Leonie Fleming, Victoria Lee, Lorraine Meehan (1-3), Clodagh Lyons (0-1), Ciara Moloney (1-0)