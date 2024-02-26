Galway Bay FM

26 February 2024

Presentation College Headford Reach All-Ireland Junior B Ladies Football Final (Reaction with Danny Corbett)

Presentation College Headford are through to the All-Ireland Junior B Final after a 2-7 to 1-7 victory over Eureka College, Kells in Castledaly on Monday (26th February 2024).

Alisha O’Malley scored 2-2 for the Galway side, captain Katie Farragher contributed 0-4, with Alanna Curry also on target.

Manager Danny Corbett gave his reaction to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly afterwards.

