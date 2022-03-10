Presentation College Athenry wins soccer’s Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Final

Presentation College Athenry overcame Rice College from Westport in the Connacht Senior A Boys Cup Final on Thursday afternoon booking themselves in the Dr Tony O’Neill National Cup Semi-Final against the Ulster Champions.
It was a excellent team performance from Pres Athenry winning 4-1 on the day.
Full Time Report from Mike Rafferty
After the game, Mike spoke to the team’s joint managers Joe Finnerty and Jonathan Linnane
Upcoming Fixtures:
FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Leinster Senior Cup Semi Final (Under 19, Large Schools)
Templeogue College vs St. Benildus College, Stillorgan
Marley Park (3G)
Monday, March 14, KO 1pm
FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup Semi Final (Under 19, Large Schools)
Ulster vs Presentation College, Athenry
Venue TBC
Tuesday, March 22, KO 1pm
FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup Semi Final (Under 19, Large Schools)
Leinster vs Munster
Venue TBC
Thursday, March 24, KO 1pm