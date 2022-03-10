Presentation College Athenry wins soccer’s Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Final

Presentation College Athenry overcame Rice College from Westport in the Connacht Senior A Boys Cup Final on Thursday afternoon booking themselves in the Dr Tony O’Neill National Cup Semi-Final against the Ulster Champions.

It was a excellent team performance from Pres Athenry winning 4-1 on the day.

Full Time Report from Mike Rafferty

After the game, Mike spoke to the team’s joint managers Joe Finnerty and Jonathan Linnane

Upcoming Fixtures:

FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Leinster Senior Cup Semi Final (Under 19, Large Schools)

Templeogue College vs St. Benildus College, Stillorgan

Marley Park (3G)

Monday, March 14, KO 1pm

FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup Semi Final (Under 19, Large Schools)

Ulster vs Presentation College, Athenry

Venue TBC

Tuesday, March 22, KO 1pm

FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup Semi Final (Under 19, Large Schools)

Leinster vs Munster

Venue TBC

Thursday, March 24, KO 1pm