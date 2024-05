Presentation College Athenry Wins FAI Schools Minor A Cup – Report and Reaction

A Second Half Hat Trick from Abbie Duffy secured Presentation College Athenry the FAI Schools Girls Minor A Cup at Athlone Town Stadium this afternoon.

The 3-0 win for the Galway School was their second national title of the season having won the U17 Cup earlier this year.

The report on the game from Mike Rafferty

After the match, Mike spoke to Pres Athenry manager Dom Coll