Presentation College Athenry have won a dramatic All-Ireland PPS Junior A Hurling Final in Banagher beating St Kierans Kilkenny by 1-17 to 0-17.

With the report of the game here is Ivan Smyth.

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to joint managers Finian Coone and Colm Larkin.

Sean also got the thoughts of Cathal Moore, Principal of Presentation College Athenry.