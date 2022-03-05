Presentation College Athenry Win All-Ireland Senior A Camogie Title

In one of the best performances of the year so far, Presentation Athenry beat Cashel Community School by 2-16 to 0-8 in Banagher.
This is Pres Athenry’s first All-Ireland Senior A Title since 1978.
Scorers:
Presentation College Athenry: Sabina Rabbitte 0-12 (8f, 2 ’45s), Siobhan Carr 1-3, Aisling Cronnelly 1-0, Olwyn Rabbitte 0-1.