Presentation College Athenry Win All-Ireland Senior A Camogie Title

In one of the best performances of the year so far, Presentation Athenry beat Cashel Community School by 2-16 to 0-8 in Banagher.

This is Pres Athenry’s first All-Ireland Senior A Title since 1978.

Joint Captains Keisha Coleman and Caoimhe Kelly receiving the Cup after their win on Saturday.

With the match report of this historic win is Tommy Devane:

After the game Tommy spoke to Pres manager Eoin O’Sullivan:

Maria Cooney is a member of the backroom team and she spoke to Tommy:

Finally, Cathal Moore is the Principal of Presentation College Athenry. He gave his reaction to Tommy after the game:

Scorers:

Presentation College Athenry: Sabina Rabbitte 0-12 (8f, 2 ’45s), Siobhan Carr 1-3, Aisling Cronnelly 1-0, Olwyn Rabbitte 0-1.

Sabina Rabbitte, who scored 0-12 of her side’s total, picking up the Player of the Match Award.